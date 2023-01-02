Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Biden administration files brief with Supreme Court in defense of student loan forgiveness
The Biden administration has filed a legal brief with the U.S. Supreme Court defending its plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt. More than 26 million people have already applied for the relief, and 16 million have been approved. The Education Department stopped processing applications after a federal judge in Texas struck down the plan.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
McCarthy sees new progress but no deal yet in speaker fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
Comments / 0