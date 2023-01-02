ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Biden administration files brief with Supreme Court in defense of student loan forgiveness

The Biden administration has filed a legal brief with the U.S. Supreme Court defending its plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt. More than 26 million people have already applied for the relief, and 16 million have been approved. The Education Department stopped processing applications after a federal judge in Texas struck down the plan.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy