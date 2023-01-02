PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving.

PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1.

During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests.

PSP Erie did not disclose the exact date and time or location of its enforcement efforts.

