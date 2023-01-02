ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Milton on Tennessee's Orange Bowl statement: 'The Vols are back on top'

By Jonathan Wagner
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5jnh_0k0zNRq500
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

‘s 2022 season ended in triumphant fashion, with the Vols picking up a convincing 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday. A big part of that resounding Tennessee victory was the stellar play from quarterback Joe Milton.

In the victory, Milton completed 19 of his 28 pass attempts, throwing for 251 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In the postgame press conference, Milton had a clear answer on what Tennessee said with its strong victory to round out the season.

“The Vols are back on top,” Milton said when asked what kind of statement Tennessee’s Orange Bowl win made.

Tennessee started the season a perfect 8-0, which included a 4-0 mark against SEC opponents. The Vols appeared to be in the driver’s seat to become the No. 1 team in the nation, and sat in a great position to make it to the College Football Playoff. Ultimately, the Vols lost to Georgia and South Carolina on the road over the final few weeks of the season, and fell short of making it to the CFP.

Despite that, Tennessee’s success this season is undeniable. The Vols went 7-6 overall and 4-4 in SEC play last season, and the leap this season has been a fun one to watch.

After beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Tennessee finished the year at 11-2 overall, including a 6-2 record in the SEC.

For Milton, his Orange Bowl performance was incredibly impressive. He began his collegiate career back in 2018, then with the Michigan Wolverines. He spent three years there, before joining Tennessee ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Hendon Hooker eventually took Tennessee’s starting quarterback job from Milton last year, and Hooker held onto that position as he turned himself into a Heisman contender this season. Hooker suffered a torn ACL late in the season, though, opening the door for Milton to see the field yet again.

On the season, Milton completed 53 of his 82 pass attempts for 971 yards with ten touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Now, Milton enters the offseason with serious momentum and he made a strong case to open the season as Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2023. Tennessee also brings in highly touted five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who will likely also get a crack at seeing the field early in his collegiate career.

