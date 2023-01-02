Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
New Jersey Globe
N.J. House members break along party lines for McCarthy, Jeffries in initial House Speaker votes
The vote for Speaker of the U.S. House unfolded in dramatic fashion today, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) failing to win over enough Republican detractors to win the speakership on the first three votes. It’s the first time in 100 years that the Speaker vote has gone to multiple ballots; the voting will resume at noon tomorrow after House members chose to adjourn for the day.
New Jersey Globe
With 2023 legislative elections fast approaching, who isn’t running for re-election?
On Tuesday, State Sen. Christopher Connors (R-Lacey) announced that he won’t seek re-election to the State Senate this year, bringing a three-decade career in the legislature to an end. He joins a small but growing cohort of state legislators who are retiring from their seats in 2023. Some are...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. representatives hold their ground on second day of House Speaker vote
The vote for U.S. House Speaker went to a fourth, fifth, and sixth vote today, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) failing to get a majority of the vote another three times after already failing thrice yesterday. 21 mostly right-wing representatives are refusing to back him, one more than the 20 who did so yesterday.
New Jersey Globe
Sherrill says Democrats open to moderate Speaker, but idea would have to originate from GOP
House Democrats might be willing to support a moderate Republican for Speaker if Kevin McCarthy is continues to be unable to win enough votes from his own caucus, Rep.-elect Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) said today, but “that has to be generated from the Republican Party.”. “They have they have to...
New Jersey Globe
Another day, another set of N.J. delegation votes for Jeffries, McCarthy
The third day of voting for a new U.S. House Speaker has once again ended without a resolution, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) falling short of a majority thanks to a cohort of 21 Republican holdouts. The House has now gone through 11 unsuccessful votes, five of which happened today.
