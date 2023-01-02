ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

N.J. House members break along party lines for McCarthy, Jeffries in initial House Speaker votes

The vote for Speaker of the U.S. House unfolded in dramatic fashion today, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) failing to win over enough Republican detractors to win the speakership on the first three votes. It’s the first time in 100 years that the Speaker vote has gone to multiple ballots; the voting will resume at noon tomorrow after House members chose to adjourn for the day.
N.J. representatives hold their ground on second day of House Speaker vote

The vote for U.S. House Speaker went to a fourth, fifth, and sixth vote today, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) failing to get a majority of the vote another three times after already failing thrice yesterday. 21 mostly right-wing representatives are refusing to back him, one more than the 20 who did so yesterday.
Another day, another set of N.J. delegation votes for Jeffries, McCarthy

The third day of voting for a new U.S. House Speaker has once again ended without a resolution, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) falling short of a majority thanks to a cohort of 21 Republican holdouts. The House has now gone through 11 unsuccessful votes, five of which happened today.
