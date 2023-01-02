Read full article on original website
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
KELOLAND TV
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
KEYC
The first winter storm of 2023 arriving today into Wednesday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A winter storm will impact the region today into early Wednesday. The arriving winter storm will produce multiple types of precipitation including snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. All forms of precipitation will cause impacts on travel and daily life. The low associated with this winter storm is currently situated near Colorado and will lift north and east over the next 24 to 36 hours driving in plenty of moisture from the south. Precipitation will start this afternoon into this evening as light snow. As the low gets closer tonight, warmer air aloft will produce a wintery mix for areas south and east of a line from Mankato down through Worthington with all snow north and west of the line.
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
KELOLAND TV
Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
