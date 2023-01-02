ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, MN

dakotanewsnow.com

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

The first winter storm of 2023 arriving today into Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A winter storm will impact the region today into early Wednesday. The arriving winter storm will produce multiple types of precipitation including snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. All forms of precipitation will cause impacts on travel and daily life. The low associated with this winter storm is currently situated near Colorado and will lift north and east over the next 24 to 36 hours driving in plenty of moisture from the south. Precipitation will start this afternoon into this evening as light snow. As the low gets closer tonight, warmer air aloft will produce a wintery mix for areas south and east of a line from Mankato down through Worthington with all snow north and west of the line.
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND TV

Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
