Kanawha County, WV

1 arrested after West Virginia pursuit

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person has been arrested after a pursuit in the Cabin Creek area on Monday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that someone with a mining company in the area reported a suspicious vehicle possibly attempting to break into the facility.

KCSO says the pursuit lasted about four minutes on Coal Fork Rd. until the suspect’s vehicle got stuck in the mud and could not continue.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

