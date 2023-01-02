ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Brody Jenner's girlfriend, Tia Blanco, is pregnant with their first child

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHxxU_0k0zMcdP00

Brody Jenner and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, revealed that she is pregnant with their first child.

The couple posted an Instagram video Sunday of Jenner, 39, supporting Blanco, 25, at an ultrasound appointment, during which they heard their baby’s heartbeat.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” the parents-to-be wrote in a joint post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIC5J_0k0zMcdP00
Brody Jenner’s girlfriend, Tia Blanco, is pregnant with their first child.
tiablanco/Instagram

“We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

The “Hills” alum did not share the sex of the child or how far along his pro surfer girlfriend is, but a baby’s cardiac activity can be heard as early as five weeks, according to Parents.com .

The pair received lots of love from both friends and family.

“So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!” Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, commented.

“Welcome to the family little one! We’ve got plenty of cousins waiting for you 😁💜💜,” the dad-to-be’s brother, Brandon Jenner, wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwsVf_0k0zMcdP00
The parents-to-be have been dating since spring 2022.
tiablanco/Instagram

“Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Brody’s former “Hills” co-star Heidi Montag added.

Brody and Blanco first sparked romance rumors in May 2022 after meeting while he was on a family vacation in Hawaii, where the athlete lived at the time. They confirmed their relationship with an Instagram selfie in June.

Brody was previously in a long-term relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. They broke up in August 2019.

