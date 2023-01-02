ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 4 days ago

A new year often brings hope of rejuvenation, and the new owners of Plaza del Lago plan to deliver in 2023.

WS Development, which purchased the shopping center in 2022 , submitted its preliminary plans to “restore” the historic development to the Village of Wilmette in late November. The village’s Appearance Review commissioners took a first look at those plans on Dec. 5 and will formally review them at their next meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.

As part of the refresh, WS Development plans to remove Plaza del Lago’s brick monument sign off Sheridan Road on the northeast side of the plaza. Plans show the entrance will instead be marked with a brick and stone pillar on each side of a colored (light gray) entryway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tOYD_0k0zMXAe00
A rendering of proposed changes to the Sheridan Road entrance of Plaza del Lago. | Images by Smith and Moore Architects

Other changes to the shopping center include a significant increase in plantings and landscaping throughout the facilities, the removal of awnings on Building B (the tower building to the east), new parking-lot circulation, and the installation of bike racks and decorative crosswalks, according to the plans submitted.

While some architectural details will be removed, most reportedly will remain.

WS Development also owns Wilmette’s largest shopping center, Edens Plaza, purchasing the interstate-adjacent center in late 2021 , as well as two other Sheridan Road properties, according to village documents.

Plaza del Lago , 1515 Sheridan Road, is a historic property that claims to be the second oldest shopping center in the country. It features an open-air concept but also includes an indoor galleria with multiple storefronts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3TlW_0k0zMXAe00
An image showing some of the changes — increased landscaping, updated awnings — planned for the tower building (Building B).

Designed by architect Edwin Hill Clark in the 1920s, the Spanish-style Plaza del Lago was originally part of an unincorporated tract known as No Man’s Land. It was annexed into Wilmette in the 1940s.

Plaza del Lago was locally owned by the Moss family from the 1970s until 2018. It was put up for sale following the death of family patriarch Joseph Moss and was purchased by Retail Properties of America for $48 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business . WS Development bought Plaza del Lago in 2022.

Today, Plaza del Lago spans 100,000 square feet across seven buildings and comprises more than 30 retail units anchored by a Jewel-Osco grocery store and Starbucks. It also is home to Wilmette stalwarts Convito Cafe & Market, Burhop’s Seafood, Yellow Bird Stationery and Chantilly Lace as well as newcomers Clucker’s Charcoal Chicken, Rosati’s pizza and Stride Indoor Running Studio.

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Edgebrook diner near Central & Devon avenues for sale; coffee shop a local favorite for decades, as current owner hopes tradition continues

The owner of the Edgebrook Coffee Shop, 6322 N. Central Ave., is looking to sell the longtime diner by September. “It has been 10 years for me, and it is time to pass on the baton to a talented, hard-working cook. The diner is at its 10-year peak, with business being a solid 30 percent better than pre-pandemic,” owner Chris Burrell posted on Facebook on Jan. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Introducing the Wilmette Art Fair, ready to paint the town this summer

Add one more local festival to your summer plans. Wilmette will host the inaugural Wilmette Art Fair, which is already seeking artists for the first-ever event scheduled for Aug. 5-6 in downtown Wilmette (Central and Wilmette avenues). Village officials are hoping to build off the success of recent community events in and around Wlimette, said […] The post Introducing the Wilmette Art Fair, ready to paint the town this summer appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

More closures hit downtown businesses

The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
EVANSTON, IL
The Record North Shore

Parking permits go digital in Highland Park

Physical parking permits are so 2022 in Highland Park. With the start of the new year, Highland Park parking permits are all digital after the City’s contract with Passport Parking took effect in late December. Enforcement of the permits, which was suspended through the holidays, restarted on Monday, Jan. 2. The partnership means motorists must […] The post Parking permits go digital in Highland Park appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
luxury-houses.net

Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL

The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
napervillelocal.com

What new suburban businesses will open in 2023?

A supermarket in Arlington Heights, an assisted living center in West Dundee and a cannabis growing facility in Wheeling are just a few of the suburban businesses slated to open in 2023. Here’s a look at some of them. Continue Reading on Daily Herald.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
oakpark.com

With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital

Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
OAK PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Wilmette train station coffee now brewing

Central Station opened its original location at 1050 Central St. in downtown Wilmette in June 2021, and around the same time, Degen previously told The Record, she had the idea to have a presence in the Metra station. The post Wilmette train station coffee now brewing appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
luxury-houses.net

Traditional Architectural Design Highlighted By Brick And Stone Constructions, This $3,25 Stunning Residence Wows at Every Turn in Palos Park, IL

The Residence in Palos Park is built with uncompromising quality and showcasing the talents of the areas’ most skilled artisans, now available for sale. This home located at 8814 W 121st St, Palos Park, Illinois; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Wilczek – Realty Executives Elite – (Phone: 630-243-9500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Palos Park.
PALOS PARK, IL
oakpark.com

West Sub’s new owner

Good news as 2022 closed that a final deal was made to wrap up the sale of West Suburban Hospital and Weiss Memorial to its new owners. Our interest is West Sub, the better-than-century-old health-care institution that has been integral to Oak Park, Austin and River Forest as a place of healing, a source of jobs, and, for most of its years, a critical leader in our communities.
OAK PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal

The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Burglars caught on camera ransacking Lincoln Park store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars were caught on camera ransacking a small business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday - one year since the last burglary of the store.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the owner of the small business says she doesn't feel safe after her store was cleared out again.We aren't identifying the store owner. She asked us not to because she's so shaken up. But her consignment store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue was hit early Wednesday morning, just as Chicago Police issued a warning about other burglaries in the area. A total of...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Aritzia Has Opened Its First Outlet Store In The Chicago Area

Are you on the search for the perfect pair of vegan leather pants? How about a cozy ‘shacket’? Chicago shoppers, you’re in luck as Gen Z favorite brand, Aritzia, known for its sleek clothing staples, is set to open an outlet store right here outside of Chicago ! With a forthcoming store opening on Michigan Ave and an already bustling Gold Coast space, the decision to open an outlet store brings a steeper markdown on viral favorites. As for how the Aritzia outlet differs from the main stores? Well, it’s viral leather pants, usually at a cool $148 are down to $90 according to online chatter. Shoppers are already heading over for the markdowns on staples like bodysuits, athleisure, and work staples. The outlet is in Rosemont, in a high traffic fashion outlet mall a quick 40 minute drive from the city. A discount puffer jacket is totally worth the drive over!
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
816
Followers
443
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy