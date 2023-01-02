Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Broner Believes Exhibition With Mayweather Would Generate Huge Money
Former four division world champion Adrien Broner would love the opportunity to trade punches with his former mentor, former five division champion Floyd Mayweather. Broner, at one point, was tabbed as the second coming of Mayweather. The two boxers were very close friends, but several years ago they seemed to...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Beating Tank Will Solidify Me as One of The Best Fighters in The World
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia is very confident in his ability to shock the world on Saturday night, when he moves up to the lightweight division to face heavily favored WBA 'regular' champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Predicts He'll KO Tank In 2 Rounds: 'He's Never Faced Adversity, Risk In The Ring'
Ryan Garcia is getting ready for his 136-pound catchweight fight against Gervonta Davis by kickstarting some verbal sparring. While Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) is preparing for his Jan. 7 fight against Hector Luis Garcia, Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has gone all-in on his preparation for Tank, recently foregoing a tentatively scheduled January tuneup tilt against Mercito Gesta.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia On Hypothetical Showdown Against Prograis: "He's Too Slow, I'd Catch Him, Night Night"
Over the years, Ryan Garcia has used both his ability on the microphone and most importantly, in the ring, to gain an unprecedented amount of fans and notoriety. But while the 24-year-old has worked his way to a world title opportunity quite some time ago, he’s opted to go in another direction.
Boxing Scene
Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo Lands on Eubank-Smith Card
The British & Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver welterweight titles will be on the lines as Ekow Essuman and Chris Kongo go head-to-head in a scintillating addition to the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith on Saturday, January 21 at Manchester's AO Arena. 'The Engine' produced...
Boxing Scene
Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’
Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Nicholson On Andrade Showdown: “It’s A New Beginning For Me, I Can Rewrite My Story”
Had Demond Nicholson taken a peek into a crystal ball before turning pro in 2013, he would’ve been horrified. With 10 consecutive KO victories to kick off his career, the Maryland native was completely convinced that fame, fortune, and championship glory were well on its way. Up until this point, however, Nicholson’s initial thoughts were proven to be spurious.
Boxing Scene
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Boxing Scene
Gary Cully Extends Pact With Hearn, Hopes For Big Name Opponent in 2023
Irish Lightweight star Gary Cully has signed a multi-fight extension with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing as he continues to work towards a World Title opportunity in the 135lbs division. "Gary Cully enjoyed a Matchroom debut to remember and certainly caught the attention of the Lightweight division with an explosive...
Boxing Scene
Clavel: Promoter Was Very Happy With Last Performance, Motivated To Allow Me To Unify
Kim Clavel had no intention of going backward in competition once she had a taste of the championship level. A career-best performance was delivered to that point on the night that Clavel effortlessly dethroned long-reigning WBC junior flyweight titlist Yesenia Gomez last July 29 in her hometown of Montreal, Canada. Scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91 were turned in for the local favorite, who set her sights on fully conquering the division.
Boxing Scene
Rashidi Ellis On Facing Jaron Ennis: I’ll Fight Mike Tyson In His Prime If The Money’s Good
WASHINGTON – Rashidi Ellis and Jaron Ennis moved around the ring just a few minutes apart Wednesday, when they participated in an open workout. Ellis watched from a few feet away as Ennis did pad work at Kennedy Recreation Center, but he is intrigued by the idea of sharing a ring with Ennis next if the undefeated welterweights win their fights Saturday night on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena. Ennis would become a more appealing option for Ellis if, as the lopsided odds suggest, the heavily favored Philadelphia native defeats Ukraine’s Karen Chukhadzhian in their 12-round fight for the IBF interim welterweight title.
Boxing Scene
Taniguchi-Jerusalem, Valladares-Shigeoka Title Fight Double Set, All Fighters Make Weight
Plans are set to proceed with the first two title fights of the new year. All four parties arrived in phenomenal shape as they made weight for a pair of strawweight title fights airing live Friday on Abema TV from EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan. Tokyo’s Masataki Taniguchi defends his WBO strawweight title against The Philippines’ Melvin Jerusalem, while visiting Daniel Valladares attempts the first defense of his IBF title against unbeaten and heavily favored contender Ginjiro Shigeoka.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Canelo Wants Rematch With Bivol; Discussion Really Is, Does That Take Place At 175 Or 168
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will have some hard choices to make in the year ahead. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Eddy Reynoso—Alvarez’s manager and head trainer—are doing their best to map out a proper 2023 campaign for the four-division champ and reigning undisputed super middleweight king. A mandatory title defense is likely next in store for Guadalajara’s Alvarez, who is still considering a potential rematch with WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Alen Babic-Lukasz Rozanski Ordered For Vacant WBC Bridgerweight Title
The bridgerweight division is poised to crown a new king. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a vacant title fight between Croatia’s Alen Babic and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski. The need for the fight arose when Oscar Rivas relinquished the title upon announcing his retirement due to a detached retina.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia - Show Off Moves at Workouts
Five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis donated fight night tickets to local youths at the Kennedy Recreation Center during Wednesday’s media workout that kicked off fight week activities for his WBA Lightweight Title defense against unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García on SHOWTIME PPV this Saturday January 7 from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
How Ricky Hatton Came Back From The Brink of Suicide
RICKY HATTON has detailed how he battled back from the brink of suicide with the help of a psychiatrist after falling into a deep depression after his retirement in 2009. The much-loved Manchester ‘Hitman’, who won world titles at super-lightweight and welterweight, was knocked out inside two rounds by Pacquiao in Las Vegas which sent his life into a tailspin.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Okolie Contract Dispute: I Felt Disrespected; Feel Like We Did a Great Job
Eddie Hearn has taken exception to Lawrence Okolie’s attempt to align himself with a new promoter. Okolie, the WBO cruiserweight titlist and Hearn, the head of Matchroom, are currently in a legal battle over his contract. Okolie believes he has fulfilled his obligations with Matchroom, while Matchroom believes Okolie owes them one more fight. Okolie said he had a lucrative offer from another promoter and presented it to Hearn, but Hearn refused to match it.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Conor Benn 'Will Resume His Career in 2023’, Wants To Match Him Against Eubank, Tank
The return of Conor Benn is apparently not up for debate, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing unambiguously indicated in a recent interview that his embattled charge would return in the first six months of 2023. “Conor Benn’s gonna return either early 2023, or mid-2023,...
Boxing Scene
Guidry vs. Stiverne Now Tops Don King Card on Jan. 21, Makabu-Mikaelian is Off
Hall of Fame promoter Don King is making some changes to his upcoming card at Casino Miami Jai Alai, which takes place on Saturday, January 21. The card was initially announced with WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu making a mandatory defense against Noel Mikaelian, but that fight appears to be off the card with no explanation provided for the cancelation.
