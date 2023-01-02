The Hold Steady have announced a new album, The Price of Progress, that will be out March 31 via the band's Positive Jams label. They made it was Bonny Light Horseman's Joshua Kaufman, who produced 2021's Open Door Policy, and the first single is "Sideways Skull." That track, previously known as "Bloodbath," has been on the band's live setlists for about a year -- they played at two of their 2022 Massive Nights shows at Brooklyn Bowl -- and is a typically anthemic slab of punky heartland rock.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO