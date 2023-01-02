ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brooklynvegan.com

The Hold Steady announce new LP, share “Sideways Skull,” playing 20th anniversary show in Brooklyn

The Hold Steady have announced a new album, The Price of Progress, that will be out March 31 via the band's Positive Jams label. They made it was Bonny Light Horseman's Joshua Kaufman, who produced 2021's Open Door Policy, and the first single is "Sideways Skull." That track, previously known as "Bloodbath," has been on the band's live setlists for about a year -- they played at two of their 2022 Massive Nights shows at Brooklyn Bowl -- and is a typically anthemic slab of punky heartland rock.
BROOKLYN, NY


Codeine add 2nd Brooklyn warm up show ahead of Numero Group fest

Slowcore greats Codeine recently announced their first show since 2012, a warm-up for their set at Numero Group's 20th anniversary fest at Brooklyn's Union Pool on February 11, with Weak Signal. That sold out immediately, and they've now added a second show the next night, on February 12 at Union Pool. Weak Signal open this one as well, and tickets go on sale Friday, January 6 at noon.
BROOKLYN, NY


Wild Pink announce free NYC show & livestream

Wild Pink have announced a free NYC show on January 26 at Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium. The date is their first since their tour supporting 2021's ILYSM wrapped up in December, and it will also stream live via lincolncenter.org. It's open to the public, and entry and seating are first-come, first-served.
NEW YORK CITY, NY


Japanese Breakfast, Kevin Morby, Craig Finn, more playing The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall

The Piano Recital will return to NYC in 2023 after a five year hiatus since its last iteration. The show is set for February 25 at Carnegie Hall, featuring performances by Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast), Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats, Bonny Light Horseman), Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, Uwade, Phil Cook, and Johanna Samuels. Tickets are on sale now.


