Columbus, OH

‘A Baby Is Gone’: Ohio Prosecutors Face Backlash Amid Demand for Charges In Killing of Black Boy Allegedly Shot Five Times By White Neighbor

By Juan Ignacio
 2 days ago
Bossip

The Side-Eye: Columbus Police Offer Weak Explanation On Why White Man’s Murder Charges Were Dropped For Killing Sinzae Reed

Last week BOSSIP reported on the shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at the hands of a 36-year-old white man named Krieg Butler in Columbus, Ohio. The infuriating part of the story is that after being charged with murder, the charges were immediately dropped just because Butler claimed “self-defense” all of a sudden. We’re no lawyers but we’ve never heard of getting murder charges completely dropped just because the suspect says “self-defense.” Somebody has to explain this to us.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Portsmouth Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking around Children

PICKAWAY – A woman was finally brought to justice after being caught with drugs around children in 2020. On November 2, 2020, at around 12:57 P.M. Deputy Ed Moore, Corporal Stephen Harger, and the Harrison TWP Medics were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike on the report of a woman passed out inside their vehicle, along with two juvenile children.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
People

Ohio Newlywed Allegedly Killed by Machete-Wielding Man While Working at Dollar Tree: 'Beautiful Soul'

Keris Riebel, 22, who had just gotten married and graduated from college, had a “bright future” ahead of her, said her husband’s aunt A young Ohio woman who had gotten married in October was killed on New Year's Day by a machete-wielding man who came into the Dollar Tree store where she was working, say police. On Sunday at 4:25 p.m., newlywed Keris Riebel, 22, was in the store at 1120 Wyandot Ave. in Upper Sandusky when a man identified as Bethel Bekele, 27, allegedly came in waving a machete, Upper Sandusky...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Argument Between Friends Ends with Shots Fired in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Pickaway Sheriff’s department responded to 15700 Ett-Noecher road for the report of a domestic situation when they arrived bullets were flying. According to Pickaway County sheriffs office around 8 pm they were called to the home reported above and when the deputy approached the door the deputy heard a firearm discharge that send the deputy back to his vehicle and requested backup, including an SRT unit. Deputies on the scene over the loudspeaker requested that the two men that were inside come out with their hands up. One male came out and was detained, the second male did not comply at first.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; 54-year-old man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was seriously injured and his neighbor was arrested during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim, a 63-year-old man, was...
COLUMBUS, OH
vincennespbs.org

Greene County facing charges for attempted murder charges

A Greene County man is facing attempted murder charges. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew J. York. It stems from a situation that happened the day after Christmas when a woman contacted the sheriff’s office. She told deputies York was trying to kill her current boyfriend.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after north Columbus shooting, standoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Milo-Grogan section of Columbus Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Leona Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said after a standoff, a suspect was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man with machete murdered Dollar Tree employee, police say

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing murder charges after police said he killed an employee inside a Dollar Tree with a machete. The Upper Sandusky Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a Dollar Tree on Jan. 1 for a report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, Keris Reibel, dead.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two victims expected to survive separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

