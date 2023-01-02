Goddard teacher, baby killed after semi rear-ends SUV

KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 40-year-old Goddard teacher and a baby were killed in a crash on Sunday near Greensburg in Kiowa County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 54 west of 37th Avenue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Kia Soul, driven by Adrienne R. Deal, was parked in the eastbound lane with lights off and possibly disabled at the time when it was rear-ended by a semi.

Deal and the baby were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi from Dodge City wasn’t injured. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to the KHP.

On Monday afternoon, KSN News learned that Deal was a teacher at Eisenhower High School in Goddard.

The school sent parents the following statement:

Dear Eisenhower High School Families It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that one of our teachers, Adrienne Deal, passed away last night, January 1, 2023. We understand the impact this can have on your child. If you choose to discuss this tragedy with your child, below are some resources to assist you with this difficult conversation. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Adrienne’s family and friends during this very difficult time. Counselors will be available to meet with students on January 4th, 2023. If you feel your child will be in need of additional support, please contact the school office on January 3rd or 4th. Please keep the Deal family in your thoughts and prayers. Guidelines for Understanding and Responding to a Crisis Helping Children Cope, Tips for Parents and Caregivers Dr. Christie Meyer, Principal Eisenhower High School

A GoFundMe has been set up for Adrienne Deal and her family.

