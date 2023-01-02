Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
Panthers head to New Orleans aiming to enter offseason with season finale win
NEW ORLEANS — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club’s current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host the Carolina Panthers (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday.
Former Browns star Peyton Hillis in ICU after rescuing his kids from drowning
News reports indicate that former NFL star Peyton Hillis is in critical condition after a swimming accident in Florida, involving his children. Late Thursday evening, word began to spread that former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was in intensive care. A Facebook message from his uncle said, “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs but the doctors say he is improving.”
Bengals-Bills an unprecedented moment in NFL history
What happened Monday night at Paycor Stadium is unprecedented in NFL history. The league announced Thursday the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume and has been canceled. Games have been delayed for many reasons, usually because of serious injuries and dangerous weather, and then resumed. But there is no evidence of a situation like the one that took place when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the turf in the first quarter of Monday's matchup.
NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
Pistons trade rumors: 4 possible trades from teams pursuing Bogdanovic
The Detroit Pistons are once again being mentioned in trade rumors for Bojan Bogdanovic as the February trade deadline approaches. The Pistons have repeatedly said that they would like to keep Bogdanovic, as he is a valuable veteran who may be worth more to the team than he is on the trade market.
Best NBA odds for every game today (Odds, spreads and totals for Friday, January 6th)
Friday is for hoops as the NBA has a double header on ESPN as well as a loaded card that will surely give sports bettors something to watch as they start their weekend. The marquee matchup of the night is a battle of two conference contenders as the Brooklyn Nets travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans, who will be without Zion Williamson, who is nursing a hamstring strain. The Nets had their league best 12 game winning streak snapped on Wednesday against the Bulls, but will look to start a new one against the Pelicans on Friday.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0