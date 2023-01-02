ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
FanSided

Former Browns star Peyton Hillis in ICU after rescuing his kids from drowning

News reports indicate that former NFL star Peyton Hillis is in critical condition after a swimming accident in Florida, involving his children. Late Thursday evening, word began to spread that former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was in intensive care. A Facebook message from his uncle said, “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs but the doctors say he is improving.”
PENSACOLA, FL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bengals-Bills an unprecedented moment in NFL history

What happened Monday night at Paycor Stadium is unprecedented in NFL history. The league announced Thursday the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume and has been canceled. Games have been delayed for many reasons, usually because of serious injuries and dangerous weather, and then resumed. But there is no evidence of a situation like the one that took place when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the turf in the first quarter of Monday's matchup.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added

The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Best NBA odds for every game today (Odds, spreads and totals for Friday, January 6th)

Friday is for hoops as the NBA has a double header on ESPN as well as a loaded card that will surely give sports bettors something to watch as they start their weekend. The marquee matchup of the night is a battle of two conference contenders as the Brooklyn Nets travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans, who will be without Zion Williamson, who is nursing a hamstring strain. The Nets had their league best 12 game winning streak snapped on Wednesday against the Bulls, but will look to start a new one against the Pelicans on Friday.
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy