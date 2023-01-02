Friday is for hoops as the NBA has a double header on ESPN as well as a loaded card that will surely give sports bettors something to watch as they start their weekend. The marquee matchup of the night is a battle of two conference contenders as the Brooklyn Nets travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans, who will be without Zion Williamson, who is nursing a hamstring strain. The Nets had their league best 12 game winning streak snapped on Wednesday against the Bulls, but will look to start a new one against the Pelicans on Friday.

