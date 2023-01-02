Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF staff preparing for First Friday of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are a few reasons to get out of the house and head to Downtown Sioux Falls. The burger battle is one reason, and the other will come tomorrow with the return of First Friday. Admission is free at the Washington Pavilion for many activities and discounted tickets to educational films in the Wells Fargo CineDome will be available. Blarney Stone and Rough Cut Social will also have deals on food and drinks.
dakotanewsnow.com
8th annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The festival will feature 30 comedians while raising money for South Dakota charities this month. Sno Jam Comedy Fest’s mission is to celebrate comedy and snow while enriching the community by supporting non-profit organizations in the state. This year’s headliners include Jackie...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lazer Tubing at Great Bear Ski Valley
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley has many events going on in the month of January. General Manager Dan Grider told us about Lazer Tubing every Saturday and Funski coming up. https://www.greatbearpark.com/
dakotanewsnow.com
Get ready for “Dry January” making mocktails with The Hello Hi
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people enjoy celebrating New Year’s Eve and then do a “dry January.” We have you covered with The Hello Hi mocktails! We spoke with the owner of The Hello Hi Sara Benson to learn how to make some non-alcoholic drinks.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive enters final weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are still three more opportunities to donate blood before the drive ends on Saturday. Throughout the drive, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has had the upper hand in donations over Sioux Falls Police and that lead continues after day seven. Sioux Falls Fire...
Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Plains Zoo closes, Delbridge Museum remains open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History posted on Facebook with an update on how they are braving the elements. Zookeeper Jen J captured the bison braving the cold at the Zoo, announcing that the zoo grounds are...
siouxfalls.business
Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations
Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Morning Sioux Falls previews 98th legislative session
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now sat in on the Good Morning Sioux Falls event hosted by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Thursday. This event is leading up to the 98th legislative session set to start Tuesday. Thursday’s event was an effort to open...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dell Rapids digs out from 26 inches of snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was another day of digging out from all the snow our most recent storm dropped. Some areas, like Sioux Falls, saw more than one foot of snow. In other places, like Dell Rapids....they’re trying to get out from under more than two feet of snow.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives announced the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will extend its closure into Wednesday. Representatives say the recent large accumulation of snow has caused the closure, which includes the Box Office, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool, and Leonardo’s Café.
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting garbage services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford Health closes Sioux Falls metro clinics due to storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics have closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sanford 26th and Sycamore Acute Care Clinic will remain open until 9 p.m. tonight. All Sioux Falls clinics (including clinics in Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, and Lennox) will open at 10...
KELOLAND TV
Snow mountains growing at dumping sites
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As crews work to remove the latest snowfall from the streets of Sioux Falls, the piles where the snow is deposited continue to grow. KELOLAND News spoke with Sioux Falls Street Manager Dustin Hansen about the snow piles on Thursday afternoon, and he told us that the majority of the snow currently on the piles isn’t even from the most recent snow event.
KELOLAND TV
How a couple small businesses decide to close because of bad weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The constant winter weather can take a toll on businesses, especially when they can’t open due to the conditions. We spoke with Alan Grey, the owner of The Rush Bar & Grill, and Sanaa Abourezk, the owner and chef for Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean. Both restaurants were closed yesterday and Sanaa’s was closed today, too.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police investigate burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating reports of a central Sioux Falls business burglary. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the burglary took place around 12:30 a.m. An unknown object was used to break through the glass door of the business and gain entry. An estimated $200- $300 worth of liquor was taken.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls landfill closing early on Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, due to hazardous road conditions caused by inclement weather. The landfill will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The landfill is open Monday to Saturday from 8...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls authorities brief on recent winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders share an update on the cleanup process from the latest winter storm. Chief Jon Thum reminded residents when authorities issue a no-travel advisory, they mean it. Keeping everyone safe is a team effort—authorities ask you to clear about three feet around fire hydrants for first responders, check on your neighbors, and clear your sidewalks, especially with the possibility of schools reopening on Thursday.
