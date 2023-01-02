Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Six people killed in crash Friday in George West
GEORGE WEST, Texas — A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said. Six people died and five others were injured. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday near George West, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Corpus Christi,...
kgns.tv
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo. KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.
Highway 358 south near Bates Rd. closed after crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Highway 358 southbound near Bates Rd. is closed due to a crash, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. All drivers are being diverted to exit at Bates. Rd. No other information is known at this time. Stay with...
MySanAntonio
6 die in 3-vehicle crash on Texas highway, authorities say
GEORGE WEST, Texas (AP) — A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said. Six people died and five others were injured. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday...
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
Yahoo Sports
Man fatally shot at Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve; no arrests made
A man was fatally shot at a Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve, but police have not yet made arrests. Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Padre Island Drive for a shooting, according to Senior Officer Gena Pena.
Refugio County issues burn ban following recent spike in major grass fires
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warning is being sent to Coastal Bend residents about the dry vegetation as a result of the recent cold snap. The dry and dead vegetation can cause fire danger, something area fire departments are seeing as they have already called on each other for mutual support.
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
Drivers can expect detours as work on the new Harbor Bridge Project continues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction over the next few nights for the new Harbor Bridge Project will close the loop ramp connecting U.S. Highway 181 to southbound Crosstown Expressway. Construction is scheduled for 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Thursday and continuing through Saturday. While the ramp is closed, officials told 3NEWS...
Texas man faces life in prison after deadly crime spree, authorities say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man is facing life in prison after a deadly crime spree, which included a bank robbery, authorities announced. Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the […]
texasbreaking.com
Young Girl Struck by Unknown Gunfire, Dies, Family Holds Vigil
Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking into a shooting on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl on the city’s south side. When police arrived on the scene after receiving a gunshot complaint, the victim’s family members had already taken her to a nearby hospital.
KCBD
Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Adam Drive house fire update
Since the fatal fire, the family has been picking up the pieces and sorting through the aftermath. This New Year, the family still has to figure out how to get back on their feet.
KSAT 12
Body found on side of road outside Pleasanton city limits, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered on the side of the road. Deputies say the body was found just outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The man was found wearing a red shirt and is described...
Local sports club holds benefit to support the family of 11-year-old killed on New Year's Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is continuing to show support for the family of Amethyst Sistine Silva, the 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.
New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
WANTED: Nueces County inmate Anthony A. Montez escapes jail on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office app reports that Nueces County Jail Inmate Trustee Anthony A. Montez escaped custody on the night of Dec. 31, New Year's Eve. Officials say that Montez, 54, ran away from custody during a trash detail on the night of his...
