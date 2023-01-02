ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition

January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Suspected Of Attempted Burglary at Family Home of Billie Eilish Arrested

A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday night was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

2 teens rescued after crash leaves car hanging over wash in City of Industry

Two teens were rescued Wednesday after an accident left their vehicle dangling precariously over the edge of a wash in the City of Industry. Jennifer Torres, 18, and her friend, Ehaina Garcines, were driving through Nogales Street and Arenth Avenue when, according to Torres, the driver of a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn in front of them.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Country Apartment Burglary Suspects On The Loose

Deputies are searching for two burglary suspects on the loose after they reportedly entered a Canyon Country apartment. At around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a burglary call at a Canyon Country apartment, according to Deputy Robert Jensen with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies did respond to the 18000 block of Oakmont ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Pomona

One person was killed early Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on a rain-soaked freeway in Pomona. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Los Angeles. Details about what led to the crash and the victim's identity were not immediately available. All...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Man found dead at Torrance bus stop

A man was found dead at a bus stop in Torrance Wednesday morning.There were no immediate signs of foul play, according to the Torrance Police Dept.Officers were sent to Hawthorne Boulevard and 182nd Street early Wednesday morning, police said. The incident was reported at approximately 8 a.m.No further details about the man were immediately available.Several bus agency lines make stops at the location.   There were no apparent signs of foul play in the death, and a coroner's investigation was pending, police said.
TORRANCE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’

The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.”   The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

