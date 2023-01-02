Read full article on original website
Los Angeles is known for its rich history and cultural diversity, but it is also home to several haunted roads that are rumored to be inhabited by the spirits of the deceased. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Los Angeles:
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition
January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
‘I Forgive You.' Arrest After Foster Mom Killed in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in South LA
The LAPD announced an arrest Thursday in the case of a beloved foster mom and philanthropist killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles. The number of family and friends that surrounded LAPD's South Traffic Division demonstrated how loved 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend was. Police said they hope...
Car Pushed Onto Edge of Embankment in Crash in City of Industry
A car with two women aboard was pushed onto the edge of the wash in the City of Industry amid a car crash Wednesday. The report initially came in as a water rescue at 12:09 p.m., LA County Fire said. The crash was reported at South Nogales and Arenth Avenue...
Man Suspected Of Attempted Burglary at Family Home of Billie Eilish Arrested
A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday night was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
Suspect arrested in South LA hit-and-run that killed foster mom who was dropping off toys at shelter
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that claimed the life of a foster mother.
Man's Body Found on Campus of Los Angeles High School
A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday.
Man Knocks Dog Unconscious, Injures 4-Year-Old Child During Neighbor Dispute
A Stevenson Ranch man was arrested Saturday on a slew of charges after he broke a window, which later injured a 4-year-old child, during a dispute with a neighbor before resisting and injuring a deputy. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch for a neighbor ...
2 teens rescued after crash leaves car hanging over wash in City of Industry
Two teens were rescued Wednesday after an accident left their vehicle dangling precariously over the edge of a wash in the City of Industry. Jennifer Torres, 18, and her friend, Ehaina Garcines, were driving through Nogales Street and Arenth Avenue when, according to Torres, the driver of a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn in front of them.
Canyon Country Apartment Burglary Suspects On The Loose
Deputies are searching for two burglary suspects on the loose after they reportedly entered a Canyon Country apartment. At around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a burglary call at a Canyon Country apartment, according to Deputy Robert Jensen with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies did respond to the 18000 block of Oakmont ...
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Pomona
One person was killed early Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on a rain-soaked freeway in Pomona. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Los Angeles. Details about what led to the crash and the victim's identity were not immediately available. All...
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
South Gate woman speaks out after road rage beating outside Waba Grill
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - The video is brutal. Vivian Gutierrez can be seen bloodied and in a state of shock. She had just been beaten by two Latina women outside a Waba Grill in South Gate. It happened on Dec. 29, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. "I was really shocked because...
Man killed after getting trapped on freight elevator doorway in DTLA building, officials say
Crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department found the man trapped on the second floor freight elevator doorway near the back of the building.
‘I Knew I Was in Trouble': 83-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured in Terrifying Dog Attack
An 83-year-old man was hospitalized after he was attacked by two of his neighbor's dogs in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Jimmy Lindsey suffered gruesome injuries in the mauling three weeks ago outside his Hyde Park home. He remains hospitalized due to the attack, but has been speaking with family.
Man found dead at Torrance bus stop
A man was found dead at a bus stop in Torrance Wednesday morning.There were no immediate signs of foul play, according to the Torrance Police Dept.Officers were sent to Hawthorne Boulevard and 182nd Street early Wednesday morning, police said. The incident was reported at approximately 8 a.m.No further details about the man were immediately available.Several bus agency lines make stops at the location. There were no apparent signs of foul play in the death, and a coroner's investigation was pending, police said.
Detectives rescue teenage girl who had been chained to a workout dumbbell inside home in Upland
Detectives rescued a teenage girl who was being held against her will in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Dec. 28, the detectives conducted a safety check at a residence after learning of a possible child abuse taking place in the home, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said today.
