Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Sheriff’s Office: Actor Jeremy Renner run over by own snowcat
RENO — Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided more details on actor Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident, during a press conference on Tuesday. Sheriff Darin Balaam started the conference with a statement to Renner and his family. “Myself and all the members of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Keys named battalion chief, George fire marshal for South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Jim Drennan has selected Captain Justin Keys as battalion chief and Cpt. Kim George as fire marshal, effective Dec. 10 and Jan. 9 respectively, the city announced on Wednesday. As battalion chief, a position vacated when Drennan was appointed...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Link forecasted to service 120,000 in 1st year
STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Link is forecasted to serve 120,000 people in its first year, said Raymond Suarez, project manager and executive director of South Shore Transit Management. The South Shore microtransit application has been operating since July 22 thanks to the funding from 20 organizations, businesses, and agencies...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tribune delivery to be delayed on Friday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to inclement weather and icy roads, delivery of the Tribune will be delayed on Friday. To get an early look, the e-edition of the Tribune can be viewed here.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton Health welcomes 1st baby of 2023
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health welcomed the first baby of the New Year at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 1. Santiago Alejandro Rios, a boy weighing 4 pounds, 3.7 ounces, and measuring 17 inches long, was born to Amelia Rios Loya and Francisco Lopez of San Jose. Dr. Elisabeth Nigrini, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, oversaw the delivery at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
DRI leading $5 million regional climate adaption project
RENO — The impacts of climate change have been acute in California and Nevada, with most of the last two decades spent in extended drought conditions and 2021 wildfires producing Reno’s worst recorded air quality in the 21st century. Adapting to these challenges will require not only focused research to better predict climatic events, but will also depend on empowering local communities to use this knowledge to make informed decisions in the face of adversity. With $5 million in funding from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Adaptation Partners initiative, the California Nevada Adaptation Program will spend the next five years bringing together researchers, community members, and practitioners to cooperatively conduct research and identify solutions.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe man brandishes firearm during New Year’s Day road rage incident
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A road rage incident took a turn for the worst on New Year’s Day when a local resident pulled a gun on a visitor from Sacramento and was later arrested after fleeing the scene and crashing into a snow berm. South Lake Tahoe...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavenly hosts Bread & Broth Adopt A Day meal
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Monday, Dec. 12, Bread & Broth’s volunteer cooks used their very creative and talented culinary skills to prepare a tasty roast lamb dinner to serve to the guests who braved the snowy elements to attend the meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton closes year with more than $800k in grants supporting health, well-being
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Continuing its mission of advancing local health care through philanthropy, the Barton Health Foundation has reported a total of $811,000 in grants awarded throughout 2022. These grants, made possible through generous donations, directly support the health of the Lake Tahoe community. “As we reflect...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink of the Week: South Lake Brewing Company’s Buzzy Bear
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. If Wheaties is still the breakfast of champions, then where does...
Comments / 0