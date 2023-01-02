ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Sheriff’s Office: Actor Jeremy Renner run over by own snowcat

RENO — Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided more details on actor Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident, during a press conference on Tuesday. Sheriff Darin Balaam started the conference with a statement to Renner and his family. “Myself and all the members of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Link forecasted to service 120,000 in 1st year

STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Link is forecasted to serve 120,000 people in its first year, said Raymond Suarez, project manager and executive director of South Shore Transit Management. The South Shore microtransit application has been operating since July 22 thanks to the funding from 20 organizations, businesses, and agencies...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton Health welcomes 1st baby of 2023

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health welcomed the first baby of the New Year at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 1. Santiago Alejandro Rios, a boy weighing 4 pounds, 3.7 ounces, and measuring 17 inches long, was born to Amelia Rios Loya and Francisco Lopez of San Jose. Dr. Elisabeth Nigrini, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, oversaw the delivery at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

DRI leading $5 million regional climate adaption project

RENO — The impacts of climate change have been acute in California and Nevada, with most of the last two decades spent in extended drought conditions and 2021 wildfires producing Reno’s worst recorded air quality in the 21st century. Adapting to these challenges will require not only focused research to better predict climatic events, but will also depend on empowering local communities to use this knowledge to make informed decisions in the face of adversity. With $5 million in funding from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Adaptation Partners initiative, the California Nevada Adaptation Program will spend the next five years bringing together researchers, community members, and practitioners to cooperatively conduct research and identify solutions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavenly hosts Bread & Broth Adopt A Day meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Monday, Dec. 12, Bread & Broth’s volunteer cooks used their very creative and talented culinary skills to prepare a tasty roast lamb dinner to serve to the guests who braved the snowy elements to attend the meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy