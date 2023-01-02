Effective: 2023-01-06 06:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Sully; Walworth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, there may be slick spots on roads due to the fog.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO