Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:10 a.m. EST
In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks. MEXICO CITY (AP) — The violent prison break that killed 17 people _ mostly guards _ and resulted in the escape of 30 inmates has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the troubled prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez. Not only were criminals able to sneak guns, drugs and luxury goods into prison Number 3 _ they actually held the keys to some sections of the facility, located across the border from El Paso, Texas. The director of the prison was fired on Tuesday, and 191 inmates considered high-risk were transferred out of the intensely over-crowded prison.
FOX 28 Spokane
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border
HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. It’ll be his first visit there since taking office. Biden tells reporters during a trip to Kentucky, “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now.” That border has seen massive increases in migrants even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people who are seeking asylum in the United States. Republican leaders have criticized the president for policies that they say are ineffective on border security and they’ve questioned why he hasn’t made a trip there yet.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kelly Monteith, US comedian also popular in UK, dead at 80
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Monteith, a U.S.-born comedian whose observational humor and satirical sketches also brought him a wide following in Britain, has died. The 80-year-old died Sunday in Los Angeles. Monteith combined jokes about everyday life, from hospitals and restaurants to people’s mindless habit of saying “thank you” in casual encounters. He was also known for “breaking the fourth wall,” allowing his audience to see him in his dressing room before and after a show. He was popular on British talk shows and received an offer from the BBC for his own program, “Kelly Monteith,” which ran from 1979-84.
FOX 28 Spokane
US removes Cuban migrants from remote Florida islands
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard has removed more than 300 Cuban migrants from a remote island national park off the Florida coast. Homeland Security officials said 337 migrants were taken Thursday by Coast Guard cutter from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile trip to Key West, where they will be processed. They’re among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boats over the New Year’s weekend. More than 4,400 Cubans and Haitians have arrived in Florida since August amid deepening and compounding political and economic crises in both countries. Almost 8,000 were stopped at sea and returned to their homelands. An additional 65 are known to have died at sea.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hillary Clinton joins Columbia U as global affairs professor
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will become a professor focusing on international affairs at Columbia University. Columbia president Lee Bollinger announced Thursday that Clinton is joining the university as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects. Bollinger noted Clinton’s long experience in public service as a secretary of state, a U.S. senator and as a first lady, as well as her two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016. Columbia said Clinton will work with School of International and Public Affairs students starting this fall.
