Images: Sunday’s inaugurations, including Schenectady native Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado
ALBANY – Photos from Sunday’s inaugurations, including Gov. Kathy Hochul’s and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado’s.
Images from our Stan Hudy
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
| Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | | All Local News |
Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County
Comments / 2