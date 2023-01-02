Read full article on original website
Related
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
KXLY
Michelle Heaton ‘living life she never thought possible’ after 20 months sober
Michelle Heaton is “living the life she never thought would be possible”. The former Liberty X singer – who checked herself into rehab in 2021 to seek treatment for her alcoholism and has reached 20 months of sobriety – has reflected on New Year’s day, which she spent with her mum relaxing before she resumes training for ‘Dancing on Ice’.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
KXLY
Al Roker returning to Today
Al Roker is returning to ‘Today’. The 68-year-old weatherman has been absent from the show since November after being hospitalised with a blood clot in his leg that travelled to his lungs but his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were delighted to announce on Tuesday (03.01.23) that he’ll be back on the NBC morning show on Friday (06.01.23).
First Day on the Job, and John Fetterman’s Got Another Suit
John Fetterman officially became Pennsylvania’s newest junior senator on Tuesday, an occasion that called for the Carhartt-loving politician to don a new suit: charcoal gray, two-buttoned, with slim tapered trousers. His navy-and-light-blue striped tie complimented the icy blue (thrifted!) dress his wife, Gisele, wore while standing alongside him as he was sworn in.
KXLY
Michelle Williams struggles to attain work life balance
Michelle Williams struggles to attain a work life balance. The 42-year-old actress – who has Matilda, 17, with the late Heath Ledger, Hart, two, and another child who was born in October with husband Thomas Kail – admitted her heart will always lie with her kids and though continuing to work while juggling her family can feel “untenable”, she is “continuously searching” for a way to maintain both her professional and personal commitments.
KXLY
TLC’s Chilli dating Matthew Lawrence
TLC singer Chilli is dating Matthew Lawrence. The 51-year-old singer – whose real name is Rozonda Thomas – got together with the ‘Brotherly Love’ actor just before Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach together in Hawaii in August. According to Christal Jordan, the...
KXLY
Ellie Goulding denies cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan
Ellie Goulding has denied ever cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan. The 36-year-old singer was thought to have been in a relationship with fellow pop star Ed, 31, in 2013 but sparked rumours that she was dating ex-One Direction member Niall, 29, at the same time and took to the comments section of a TikTok video on Wednesday (04.01.23) to set things straight.
Pete Buttigieg Puts Fox News Anchor On Blast For Comments About His Husband
"Why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?" the transportation secretary sharply asked anchor Bret Baier.
KXLY
Rihanna wants a second baby
Rihanna wants more children. The 34-year-old pop star welcomed a son with rapper A$AP Rocky last May and an insider has alleged that becoming parents has “brought them so much closer together” and she is already thinking of becoming pregnant again soon. A source said: “Being a mum...
KXLY
Mel B hopes her ‘inner person’ wasn’t killed off by her ‘abusive’ marriage
Mel B hopes her “inner person” wasn’t killed off by her “abusive” marriage. The Spice Girls singer, 47, said she is facing “huge fears” about her past with her former husband Stephen Belafonte as she faces challenges in Fox’s ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ show.
KXLY
Entertainment predictions for 2023 and a trip to Hollywood with our host | Streamed & Screened podcast
Streamed & Screened host Bruce Miller is jetting off to Hollywood next week for a fancy Television Critics Association get together, so we thought we’d hear some of his favorite memories from the dozens and dozens of La La Land trips he’s taken going all the way back in 1980.
KXLY
Jane Fonda: I never thought I’d return to acting after marrying Ted Turner
Jane Fonda “never thought” she would have returned to acting after she married Ted Turner. The 85-year-old star assumed when she married CNN founder Ted Turner in 1991 that she had given her career up forever but returned to the screen after their divorce in 2001 and admitted that at the time she “would not have believed” she would be appearing in new movie ’80 For Brady’ alongside Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.
Comments / 0