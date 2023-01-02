Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
Frances Tiafoe beat Britain's Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.
BBC
Callum Baker-Osborne death: Coroner describes teen as 'heroic'
A teenager who died while helping to save a group of children from drowning near a holiday park has been described as "heroic" by a coroner. Callum Baker-Osborne, 18, was on a trip to Rockley Park in Poole, Dorset, when he died on 26 July 2021. Dorset Coroner's Court heard...
Casper Ruud announces break from tennis after Australian Open
The world No. 3 admitted that he needs a break from his vigorous schedule.
BBC
World Cup: Qatar gave Wales' Mark Drakeford five-star hotel stay
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has been criticised for staying in a luxury five-star hotel paid for by the Qatar government during his World Cup trip. BBC Wales has learned that two ministers and four officials stayed three nights each in the Ritz-Carlton as guests of the host nation. Liberal...
BBC
Mark Cavendish left 'very distressed' by Essex knifepoint robbery
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared "very distressed" when he opened his door to police after a knifepoint raid at his family home, a court has heard. Prosecutors said masked intruders broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, before making off with watches, suitcases and telephones. Appearing...
Mystery surrounds Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open playing status
The Australian Open is set to be robbed of another major drawcard as officials scramble to determine the playing status – and exact whereabouts – of two-time women’s champion Naomi Osaka. Without a match in four months, Osaka seems all but certain to miss the Melbourne major...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
SB Nation
Liverpool to Terminate Billy Koumetio’s Loan with Austria Wien
In the summer of 2020, a 17-year-old Billy Koumetio was one of the standouts in pre-season for Liverpool. Two summers later, with a lot of reserve playing time as well as two first team appearances under his belt, he headed to Austria Wien in search of first team minutes. However,...
BBC
Dynel Simeu: Morecambe sign Southampton defender after Tranmere spell cut short
Southampton have recalled defender Dynel Simeu from Tranmere Rovers, to allow him to join Morecambe on loan until the end of the season. Simeu, who joined Saints from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, played 17 games for League Two Rovers during the first part of the campaign. The 20-year-old...
BBC
Noussair Mazraoui: Bayern Munich defender out with heart inflammation
Bayern Munich's Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui is to take some time away from football to deal with inflammation of heart tissue after suffering from Covid-19. According to the German club, the full-back, whose last game was for his country in the World Cup semi-final against France in December, had been suffering from the virus during the tournament in Qatar.
Comments / 0