Milwaukee, WI

On Milwaukee

The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

1-year-old guinea pig named 'CB' available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old guinea pig is in need of a forever home. On Friday, Jan. 6, CBS 58 met "CB," who's available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus. Stacy Oatman, with WHS, also shared information about Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon. For more information, CLICK...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Glendale native launching new book at North Shore Library on Jan. 8

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Award-winning author and Glendale native Tom Haig is set to discuss the journey that led to his new book, "Global Nomad: My Travels through Diving, Tragedy and Rebirth." He will also conduct a book signing. Haig will discuss being a state diving champion at Nicolet High...
GLENDALE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Little Doug is back for the holidays after life-saving surgery

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Doug Behl, the 8-year-old who just completed a long-shot surgery when the machine that pumps his heart got infected, got to spend the holidays in northeast Wisconsin with his family. Truly a Christmas miracle for the Behl family. “It changes your dreams,” said...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee County Zoo announces hatching of Gentoo penguin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced the hatching of a Gentoo penguin on Dec. 17. They say the chick was hatched to parents Fiona and Oscar. The chick doesn't have a name yet, and its sex will be determined when it's about 1-3 months old. Guests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yahoo Sports

Wisconsin winter bucket list: 12 things you have to do

Yes, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow. But also, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow — months to do things in that cold and snow that you can’t do any other time of year. When else can you cross-country ski on a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system

By Erin McGroarty Wisconsin Watch   When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public.   Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

DNR invites public to join in 36th annual bald eagle watching days

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR invites the public to participate in the 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days on Jan. 14 and 15 to celebrate the species and its remarkable comeback in Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s longest-running eagle-watching event features in-person and virtual activities. Participants can catch a glimpse...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Local financial professional discusses holiday debt recovery

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holidays may be over but many folks may still be feeling the pinch of holiday spending. Local financial professional Brad Allen from Drake and Associates joined us on Thursday, Jan. 5 to share strategies on how to tackle debt and get finances back on track in the new year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
travelawaits.com

11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces

People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wauwatosa Public Library no longer collecting overdue fines

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wauwatosa Library Board has announced that the Wauwatosa Public Library is no longer collecting overdue fines on young adult and adult materials, after having previously eliminated fines on children's materials in 2019. The board noted in a press release issued on Wednesday, Jan. 4...
WAUWATOSA, WI
fox47.com

Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship 2023

Fox 47 is proud to partner with the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce to support the 10th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship. Come out and enjoy family activities, music, vendors and of course all the cheesy Wisconsin food and beer you can have. You can even sample some of the competitors grilled cheese creations by purchasing VIP tickets online a head of time or day of the event. Don't miss all the excitement in Dodgeville at Ley Memorial Pavilion on Saturday, April 29th!
DODGEVILLE, WI

