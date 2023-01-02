Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
CBS 58
1-year-old guinea pig named 'CB' available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old guinea pig is in need of a forever home. On Friday, Jan. 6, CBS 58 met "CB," who's available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus. Stacy Oatman, with WHS, also shared information about Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon. For more information, CLICK...
CBS 58
Glendale native launching new book at North Shore Library on Jan. 8
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Award-winning author and Glendale native Tom Haig is set to discuss the journey that led to his new book, "Global Nomad: My Travels through Diving, Tragedy and Rebirth." He will also conduct a book signing. Haig will discuss being a state diving champion at Nicolet High...
wearegreenbay.com
Little Doug is back for the holidays after life-saving surgery
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Doug Behl, the 8-year-old who just completed a long-shot surgery when the machine that pumps his heart got infected, got to spend the holidays in northeast Wisconsin with his family. Truly a Christmas miracle for the Behl family. “It changes your dreams,” said...
Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America. On the occasion of Dry January: The benefits of alcohol abstinence timeline.
Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota have the highest binge drinking rates in the country according to data from medication access company NiceRx, at 25.8 percent, 24.5 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively. These top three are followed by Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Illinois and Colorado.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Zoo announces hatching of Gentoo penguin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced the hatching of a Gentoo penguin on Dec. 17. They say the chick was hatched to parents Fiona and Oscar. The chick doesn't have a name yet, and its sex will be determined when it's about 1-3 months old. Guests...
CBS 58
Wisconsin BBB suggests 5 New Year's resolutions to achieve a fraud-free 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While weight loss and being more fiscally responsible are two of the most talked about New Year's resolutions, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau suggests resolving to have a fraud-free 2023. Jim Timmer, President of the Wisconsin BBB joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to suggest five...
This Moonlit Dinner Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Wisconsin
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Wisconsin, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and rivers from this train that runs throughout northern Wisconsin.
Yahoo Sports
Wisconsin winter bucket list: 12 things you have to do
Yes, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow. But also, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow — months to do things in that cold and snow that you can’t do any other time of year. When else can you cross-country ski on a...
CBS 58
Racine Unified School District moves forward with major remodel, looks to hire small, diverse construction companies
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) is moving forward with a major remodel in the new year. The $595 million 2020 referendum project aims to improve and expand the district's facilities. "This is a huge project, but it's very significant because it's a school district,"...
Snow Fleas Are Out And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota & Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system
By Erin McGroarty Wisconsin Watch When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes...
CBS 58
Stone Creek Coffee to add more public classes amid growing demand for home brewing tips
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stone Creek Coffee announced its first public classes of 2023, and they filled up quick. Drew Pond, co-owner and director of development, says they plan to add more classes due to the growing demand. "I think a lot of people are brewing coffee at home and...
CBS 58
Protesters rally outside Ascension CEO's home in effort to restore labor & delivery services
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night several dozen protesters braved the elements to urge Ascension Wisconsin to re-open labor and delivery services at St. Francis Hospital. Ascension shut down those services just before Christmas, creating a void on Milwaukee's south side. The nurses, healthcare workers and patients rallied not at...
WSAW
DNR invites public to join in 36th annual bald eagle watching days
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR invites the public to participate in the 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days on Jan. 14 and 15 to celebrate the species and its remarkable comeback in Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s longest-running eagle-watching event features in-person and virtual activities. Participants can catch a glimpse...
CBS 58
Local financial professional discusses holiday debt recovery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holidays may be over but many folks may still be feeling the pinch of holiday spending. Local financial professional Brad Allen from Drake and Associates joined us on Thursday, Jan. 5 to share strategies on how to tackle debt and get finances back on track in the new year.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
travelawaits.com
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa Public Library no longer collecting overdue fines
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wauwatosa Library Board has announced that the Wauwatosa Public Library is no longer collecting overdue fines on young adult and adult materials, after having previously eliminated fines on children's materials in 2019. The board noted in a press release issued on Wednesday, Jan. 4...
fox47.com
Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship 2023
Fox 47 is proud to partner with the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce to support the 10th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship. Come out and enjoy family activities, music, vendors and of course all the cheesy Wisconsin food and beer you can have. You can even sample some of the competitors grilled cheese creations by purchasing VIP tickets online a head of time or day of the event. Don't miss all the excitement in Dodgeville at Ley Memorial Pavilion on Saturday, April 29th!
Comments / 0