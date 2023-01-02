Police seek driver in alleged Long Island hit-and-run that seriously injured woman
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Long Island police are looking for an alleged hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Huntington Station on Thursday, authorities said.
A 39-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit while trying to cross New York Avenue, near the Huntington Public Library, at around 7:10 p.m., officials said. The driver then fled the scene, leaving the injured woman on the road, police said.More Long Island news
The victim was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
Police are looking for a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima or Sentra.
Suffolk County detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0