Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.
Cheap man asks woman out to dinner, uses coupon for his meal and makes her pay full price for hers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was single for a good ten years after my daughter was born, and in that time I went on an awful lot of bad dates trying to make myself not single. Looking back, it was one of the most stressful, worst times of my life. Raising a child alone isn’t fun or easy, and I sure would have liked to have a partner through it all, but the work to get one is exhausting.
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
Woman on houseguest: "She ruined every kitchen appliance while cooking her meals"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Inviting someone to stay over for a few days or weeks when they can't afford to pay rent seems like a good idea for a friend.
Teacher Reveals the Gifts She Hates Receiving From Students
A teacher shared some insight for families this holiday shopping season, revealing which presents they like to receive from students — and which they don’t. Lucinda Chambers, who writes for Australian media outlet Mamma Mia, has been teaching for 15 years. She never expects parents to give gifts, but along the way, she’s experienced her fair share of the “good, the bad and the downright weird” when it comes to end-of-year presents from students.
Rev. George Ellis | The season of love
The Bible tells us in Ecclesiastes 3:1 that there is a time and a season for everything under the heaven (Eccle. 3:1). He said, “There is a time to love, and a time to hate (Eccle. 8:1).” The focus on today is the word LOVE.”. Seasons are times...
Valentine’s Day Dinner For 2 in Sight? Don’t Fall For The Outback Steakhouse Scam
If you are already planning your Valentine's Day activities, and you should be, do not fall for the latest scam circulating across the internet. According to OnlineThreatAlerts.com, a scam has been circulating the internet for a couple of months saying that you can get dinner for two for free from Outback Steakhouse, but it is not true, Outback Steakhouse is NOT putting on such a promotion.
