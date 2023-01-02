Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
KXLY
Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘were invited by King Charles to join royal family’s Christmas celebrations’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have been invited by King Charles to join the royal family’s Christmas celebrations. Royal insiders told the Daily Mirror on Wednesday (04.01.23) the pair were “always welcome” to join the festivities, despite controversy over claims made about the royals in the couple’s ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
KXLY
Michelle Heaton ‘living life she never thought possible’ after 20 months sober
Michelle Heaton is “living the life she never thought would be possible”. The former Liberty X singer – who checked herself into rehab in 2021 to seek treatment for her alcoholism and has reached 20 months of sobriety – has reflected on New Year’s day, which she spent with her mum relaxing before she resumes training for ‘Dancing on Ice’.
KXLY
Jo O’Meara may never dance again after back surgeries
Jo O’Meara has been warned by doctors she may never dance again after undergoing multiple back surgeries. The S Club 7 star spent eight days in hospital in December and had an operation to remove part of a spinal disc after previously going under the knife in September in a bid to fix her back problems – and now she’s been told there may be permanent damage.
KXLY
Prince Harry ‘killed 25 people in Afghanistan’
Prince Harry claims he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan. The 38-year-old prince has claimed in his new memoir, ‘Spare’, that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. Harry – who undertook two tours of the country – wrote: “It seemed to me essential...
KXLY
Prince Harry makes sensational claims in new memoir, son of ‘El Chapo’ arrested, and more trending news
Here’s a look at trending topics for today, Jan. 5. Prince Harry has accused his brother of physically attacking him in his new memoir, which reveals a wide range of private conversations between him and other senior British royals and details his split from the family, according to media outlets who said they had obtained early copies of the book.
KXLY
Ellie Goulding denies cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan
Ellie Goulding has denied ever cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan. The 36-year-old singer was thought to have been in a relationship with fellow pop star Ed, 31, in 2013 but sparked rumours that she was dating ex-One Direction member Niall, 29, at the same time and took to the comments section of a TikTok video on Wednesday (04.01.23) to set things straight.
I slept through labor contractions — then gave birth in a car
This mom could give labor in her sleep. Beccaa Areli slept through her contractions and later gave birth to her daughter in a car on the way to the hospital. She posted about the “craziest experience ever” on TikTok and the 18-second clip has gone viral with almost six million views. The clip features a quick montage of the birth and the events leading up to it. The video shows snaps of Areli’s baby shower, her large baby bump, her new family addition as well as a swarm of paramedics surrounding her as she delivers the baby in her car. In...
KXLY
Michelle Williams struggles to attain work life balance
Michelle Williams struggles to attain a work life balance. The 42-year-old actress – who has Matilda, 17, with the late Heath Ledger, Hart, two, and another child who was born in October with husband Thomas Kail – admitted her heart will always lie with her kids and though continuing to work while juggling her family can feel “untenable”, she is “continuously searching” for a way to maintain both her professional and personal commitments.
KXLY
JK Rowling made £18m from publishing company last year amid transgender rows
JK Rowling received an £18 million payout from her publishing company last year amid the fallout from her transgender rows. The 57-year-old ‘Harry Potter’ creator – said to be worth around $1 billion (£835 million) – got the windfall as a dividend for shares in her Pottermore company, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
KXLY
Rihanna wants a second baby
Rihanna wants more children. The 34-year-old pop star welcomed a son with rapper A$AP Rocky last May and an insider has alleged that becoming parents has “brought them so much closer together” and she is already thinking of becoming pregnant again soon. A source said: “Being a mum...
