This mom could give labor in her sleep. Beccaa Areli slept through her contractions and later gave birth to her daughter in a car on the way to the hospital. She posted about the “craziest experience ever” on TikTok and the 18-second clip has gone viral with almost six million views. The clip features a quick montage of the birth and the events leading up to it. The video shows snaps of Areli’s baby shower, her large baby bump, her new family addition as well as a swarm of paramedics surrounding her as she delivers the baby in her car. In...

27 MINUTES AGO