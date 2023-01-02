Read full article on original website
TLC’s Chilli dating Matthew Lawrence
TLC singer Chilli is dating Matthew Lawrence. The 51-year-old singer – whose real name is Rozonda Thomas – got together with the ‘Brotherly Love’ actor just before Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach together in Hawaii in August. According to Christal Jordan, the...
Michelle Heaton ‘living life she never thought possible’ after 20 months sober
Michelle Heaton is “living the life she never thought would be possible”. The former Liberty X singer – who checked herself into rehab in 2021 to seek treatment for her alcoholism and has reached 20 months of sobriety – has reflected on New Year’s day, which she spent with her mum relaxing before she resumes training for ‘Dancing on Ice’.
Al Roker returning to Today
Al Roker is returning to ‘Today’. The 68-year-old weatherman has been absent from the show since November after being hospitalised with a blood clot in his leg that travelled to his lungs but his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were delighted to announce on Tuesday (03.01.23) that he’ll be back on the NBC morning show on Friday (06.01.23).
Sharon Osbourne’s medical emergency triggered by passing out on TV set
Sharon Osbourne’s medical emergency last month was triggered when she fainted on the set of a TV show and remained unconscious for 20 minutes. The 70-year-old TV star was filming ‘Night of Terror’ with son Jack in Santa Paula, California when she passed out and was rushed to hospital, but Sharon has now revealed that doctors still don’t know what caused the episode despite undergoing a number of tests.
Jamie Lynn Spears battles with self-esteem issues as Britney’s sister
Jamie Lynn Spears has claimed being Britney Spears’ sister gave her self-esteem issues. The former ‘Zoey 101’ star is taking part in the Fox reality show ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’, and during the first episode on Wednesday (04.01.23), she broke down in tears as she spoke about struggling to find her “own identity” in the shadow of her pop idol sibling.
Kim Basinger jokes Ireland Baldwin’s sonogram photo looks like a puppy
Kim Basinger joked her unborn granddaughter looks like a puppy. The ‘L.A. Confidential’ actress is excited her 27-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin – who she has with ex-husband Alec Baldwin – is expecting her first child with musician RAC, aka Andre Allen Anjos, 37, and thinks the sonogram picture her offspring has shown off is similar to the ultrasound scan photo she got when she was expecting.
Khloé Kardashian denies taking controversial diabetes treatment to lose weight
Khloé Kardashian has hit back at a troll who accused her of taking a controversial diabetes treatment to lose weight. The mum-of-two, 38, was targeted online after she showed off her abs in an Instagram post on Tuesday (03.01.23) while posing for ‘Sorbet’ magazine, prompting one web user to say her figure was the result of her using semaglutide.
Mel B hopes her ‘inner person’ wasn’t killed off by her ‘abusive’ marriage
Mel B hopes her “inner person” wasn’t killed off by her “abusive” marriage. The Spice Girls singer, 47, said she is facing “huge fears” about her past with her former husband Stephen Belafonte as she faces challenges in Fox’s ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ show.
Adele struggling with sciatica
Adele is suffering with sciatica. The 34-year-old singer admitted she has been left “waddling” because she’s experiencing issues with her mobility after experiencing a flare-up of pain down her sciatic nerve, which travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg. Speaking...
Entertainment predictions for 2023 and a trip to Hollywood with our host | Streamed & Screened podcast
Streamed & Screened host Bruce Miller is jetting off to Hollywood next week for a fancy Television Critics Association get together, so we thought we’d hear some of his favorite memories from the dozens and dozens of La La Land trips he’s taken going all the way back in 1980.
Rihanna wants a second baby
Rihanna wants more children. The 34-year-old pop star welcomed a son with rapper A$AP Rocky last May and an insider has alleged that becoming parents has “brought them so much closer together” and she is already thinking of becoming pregnant again soon. A source said: “Being a mum...
Prince Harry admits to taking drugs as a teenager
Prince Harry took cocaine at the age of 17. The 38-year-old prince has recalled that he was offered a line of cocaine during a hunting weekend – but he didn’t find it to be “much fun”. In a translation of his memoir ‘Spare’ – which has...
Jane Fonda: I never thought I’d return to acting after marrying Ted Turner
Jane Fonda “never thought” she would have returned to acting after she married Ted Turner. The 85-year-old star assumed when she married CNN founder Ted Turner in 1991 that she had given her career up forever but returned to the screen after their divorce in 2001 and admitted that at the time she “would not have believed” she would be appearing in new movie ’80 For Brady’ alongside Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner marry in secret
Ashley Olsen has reportedly secretly tied the knot with Louis Eisner. According to New York Post’s Page Six column, the 36-year-old fashion designer and the 33-year-old artist – who have been dating since 2017 – are said to have gotten married at a property in Bel Air, California on December 28.
Baby names that dropped in popularity the most in 2021
Like all fads, the popularity of certain baby names changes. What was all the rage during your parents' generation will not necessarily be popular today. In 1990, Jessica topped the list as the most popular female baby name. In 2021, the name Jessica dropped in popularity to #481. Social media...
