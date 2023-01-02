Read full article on original website
Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos
Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
Oh, baby! Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner, Logic and more are expanding their families by welcoming new babies in 2023. The former The Hills star announced on January 1 that girlfriend Tia Blanco pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, […]
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas
Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Grab Coffee With Paul Mescal After Watching Him Perform In London: Photo
An eagle-eyed fan caught Paul Mescal, 26, grabbing coffee with Angelina Jolie, 47, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, after his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire on Dec. 29. The photo, which you can see here, is now making the rounds on social media, as fans are going wild over the unexpected friendship. Angie and Shiloh saw the play at London’s Almedia Theatre and then joined Paul for coffee afterwards. The trio could be seen sitting at a table together, engaging in conversation with no one else around.
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Ashley Olsen Just Got Married in Surprise Bel-Air Ceremony: Report
Ashley Olsen, the former child actor-turned-fashion mogul, is officially off the market. Sources told Page Six that Olsen quietly married her longtime boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner, in Bel-Air last Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by roughly 50 people, according to one insider, who told the outlet that the event “went late.” Olsen, 36, was first linked to Eisner in 2017. Fiercely protective of her private life, Olsen was only rarely photographed alongside her partner, who is also the son of jewelry designer and former Vogue editor Lisa Eisner. She has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, and a rep for the Row fashion designer declined to comment on the reported wedding to Page Six. It was unclear whether Olsen’s twin sister and business partner, Mary-Kate, was in attendance. The other Olsen twin settled her divorce with French banker Olivier Sarkozy last year, six years after the pair got married in New York City.Read it at Page Six
Jeremy Renner’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Ex Sonni Pacheco
Sonni Pacheco is a Canadian actress and model. She was married to Jeremy Renner for one year. She has one daughter with Jeremy. She accused Jeremy of threatening to kill her after their divorce. Jeremy Renner, 51, has enjoyed major success as an actor in Hollywood. He’s best known for...
Kate wanted Charlotte’s dress remade before Harry, Meghan’s wedding: memoir
In his explosive new memoir, “Spare,” Prince Harry reveals new details on Meghan Markle’s infamous fight with Kate Middleton over the bridesmaid dresses for the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that the Princess of Wales texted his wife the week of their nuptials about a “problem” with daughter Princess Charlotte’s frock for the occasion. The “French haute couture dresses” had been “hand-sewn based solely on [the bridesmaids’] measurements” so it made sense that they would need some tweaks, Harry wrote of the pint-sized designs, which were custom-made by Givenchy’s then-creative director Clare Waight Keller, who also created Markle’s wedding...
Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays
Have you heard about the new Karen-for-hire business? They offer Twitter rebellion, complaint letters, and “super villainy.” I have a theory they based their business plan off Tamra Judge and Meghan King’s slick takedown of Vicki Gunvalson over the course of three Real Housewives of Orange County seasons. Whatever you want to say about Meg now that she’s off the show, I still […] The post Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays appeared first on Reality Tea.
Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai, 2, clutches $3,700 Prada purse in rare photo
Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, celebrated New Year’s Eve in style. The supermodel shared a rare photo of her 2-year-old on her Instagram Stories to ring in 2023, stopping short of sharing Khai’s face but giving fans a look at her chic countdown outfit: pint-sized black-and-gold pajamas covered in a festive print and paired with a matching crystal-embellished Prada Cleo Bag ($3,700). “Happy New Year, y’all!” Hadid, 27, captioned her post. “Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.” The catwalker welcomed her first child with ex Zayn Malik in September 2020; while she and the former One Direction singer broke up in October...
Bethenny Frankel Shares The “Naughtiest” Bravo Stars
Bethenny Frankel wears many hats. She’s an entrepreneur, author, philanthropist and podcaster. But she would be none of those things if she had not started out as a Real Housewife. Arguably one of the most iconic Housewives of all time, Bethenny reigned over Real Housewives of New York on and off for eight seasons. Despite […] The post Bethenny Frankel Shares The “Naughtiest” Bravo Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kylie Jenner Offers Glimpse of Snowy New Year’s Day Celebration With Daughter Stormi: ‘A Serious Adventure’
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Sliding into 2023! Kylie Jenner and her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, celebrated the new year in style. The 25-year-old reality star, who shares Stormi with Travis Scott, uploaded a TikTok video on Sunday, January 1, recapping her New Year's Day adventures. In the social media post, Jenner and her little girl went tubing […]
Adele Shares Health Update After Difficulty Walking on Stage During Vegas Residency
Adele is opening up about her recent health struggles. During her performance at The Colosseum on New Year's Eve, the singer, 34, revealed to fans that she is struggling with a condition that makes it hard for her to walk. "I have to waddle these days as I have really...
Fans speculate that Selena Gomez is dating Nicola Peltz’s brother Bradley amid New Year’s Eve celebrations
Fans are currently speculating that Selena Gomez is dating Nicola Peltz Beckham’s brother, Bradley, after the singer spend New Year’s Eve celebrating with the Peltz-Beckham family. The 30-year-old actor has been spotted with Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on multiple occasions. In November, Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself having dinner with the couple and their family, including Bradley.On Monday, Gomez also took to Instagram to share several photos of her with Brooklyn and Nicola in Los Cabos, Mexico for New Year’s Eve. The images also featured many candid snaps of the trio, including one of...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Is Taking a Big Goal “to the Next Level” in 2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s New Year’s resolution has her spending extra time in one particular room of her house for the “foreseeable future.”. Back in 2020, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their home gym. In a mirror selfie shared by Mauricio at the height of quarantine, one could see plenty of workout equipment in the space, including a weight rack, a treadmill, a Peloton bike, balance balls, and more.
‘How am I not dead?’ Busy Philipps shares security footage of terrifying fall down New York steps
Busy Philipps has shared security footage of her nasty fall down the steps in front of her home, as she reflected on last year.The actor and podcast host said 2022 “broke her heart in multiple ways” but was relieved to still be alive, in a New Year’s Eve post.“Please enjoy this video of me miraculously tumbling down the front stoop in October and not injuring myself at all,” she wrote on Instagram, noting that she was sober at the time.“Listeners of the pod, this is for your and our collective light teams.”The 43-year-old Cougar Town star previously discussed the...
ABC News
Ella Travolta shares funny video of her dad John Travolta and more reacting to her new song
Ella Travolta recently shared a video of her father John Travolta and other family members reacting to her new song. In a video promoting the release of “No Thank You," which she released Dec. 30, Ella shared, "About to show my family my new song. Can't wait to hear what they think."
Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez on difficulties of starring in missing-persons drama as real-life parents
Scott Caan is a detective in FOX's new show "Alert: Missing Persons Unit," where his character works with his ex-wife -- played by Dania Ramirez -- to find their missing son.
Kourtney Kardashian Gets Comfy in Pajamas & Leather Ugg Boots on New Year’s Eve With Travis Barker
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian shared a slideshow of images from her New Year’s celebration with friends and family on Instagram yesterday. From driving ATVs to popping champagne, Kardashian photographed each moment, ending the celebration lounging with her husband Travis Barker in PJs and Ugg boots. Kardashian was clad in a black button-down pajama-style shirt by Thom Browne. The sleepwear-inspired top was paired with white, black and red bottoms. Both pieces featured motifs of dogs skiing in a winter wonderland. Feeling festive, the businesswoman...
