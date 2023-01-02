Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
Plan to cut income tax again advances out of Kentucky House
Kentuckians are a step closer to another income tax cut after Republicans passed a measure out of the state House of Representatives on Thursday, despite concerns that the move will hobble the state’s ability to generate revenue, especially during a recession. The income tax dropped from 5% to 4.5%...
kentuckytoday.com
LG&E closing business offices across Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – LG&E Energy and Kentucky Utilities announced Thursday they will be closing their 26 business offices across Kentucky, no later than the end of 2024. The company says the decision, which will be implemented in phases, “comes after careful evaluation, and due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels, and best practice among similar utilities.”
lakercountry.com
New Kentucky sales tax in effect
The beginning of the new year brings a new sales tax to Kentuckians. The increased sales tax was approved by the legislature as Republican lawmakers look to increase sales tax while lowering income tax. Among the services that will now be taxed in Kentucky are photography, parking, personal fitness training...
Kentucky’s 2023 session begins with focus on income taxes, marijuana
Republican lawmakers are planning to continue marching the state’s income tax to zero, but some activists said the move will only benefit the wealthy.
wkyufm.org
Tax cuts, maybe medical cannabis: what’s in store for the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly
Republican House Speaker David Osborne said this year’s session would focus less on policymaking and more on tweaks to existing legislation, including another cut to the state’s income tax. Lawmakers already reduced the income tax from 5% to 4.5%, effective at the beginning of this year. Now leaders...
wymt.com
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
Kentucky's growing farmland crisis
What does the future of farming look like? Take a peek ahead to 2040.
wtloam.com
Kentucky Organizations Join Forces To Decriminalize Cannabis
Kentucky NORML and multiple organizations joined forces at the start of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly to highlight the importance and need for cannabis policy reform in the commonwealth. According to the release, decriminalizing cannabis possession would have practical benefits by freeing up law enforcement and saving taxpayer money that is being used on prosecution and incarceration of those charged with cannabis possession. The organizations that met Tuesday morning are hoping to persuade lawmakers to decriminalize cannabis. Kentucky Representative Nima Kulkarni said that this could make sure that Kentuckians struggling with pain with trauma are able to access medical cannabis without fear of jail or a criminal record and be a huge step forward for those in jail for small possession charges. Organizations also said that legalizing cannabis would create jobs and boost Kentucky’s economy.
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal
Bill Conn was thinking of his two children when he wrote an email in December to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, the state agency that regulates more than 1,000 utilities. The Whitley County teacher counts Eastern Kentucky coal miners among his ancestors, a history that’s near and dear to his heart. As recently as 1988, […] The post Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Vanderburgh Co. announces plans to replace ABK for electronic home...
Beshear’s executive order legalizing medical marijuana takes effect
In November, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order legalizing possession of medical cannabis, as long as a doctor signs off and the plant is legally purchased in another state. The policy took effect on Jan. 1. Under the order, Kentuckians would have to travel to states where medical cannabis...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams calls for more voting locations
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams called for increasing the number of voting locations during a Wednesday debrief of the November election. Adams spoke in front of the House Committee on Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs, where state lawmakers derided long lines at some voting locations during last year’s general election.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
Organizations want money used for income tax cuts to be spent elsewhere
Members of 28 organizations gathered at the capitol Tuesday morning to ask lawmakers not to lower income taxes any further.
Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’
Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
House Bill 4 takes effect, will impact unemployment for Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — House Bill 4 will take effect on Sunday and will impact unemployment for Kentuckians. The bill will lower the number of weeks unemployed Kentuckians are eligible for the benefit. Instead of 26 weeks, unemployment recipients will have between 12 and 24 weeks -- depending on the statewide unemployment rate.
Kentucky warns BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase over ‘energy boycotts’
Kentucky told 11 financial institutions including BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase to stop boycotting energy companies using fossil fuels or face divestment.
sam1039.com
LIHEAP Program To Begin Accepting Applications Monday
The low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP was created to help low-income households pay home heating cost. Rick Baker, LKLP executive director, says it’s to help people that are in a crisis situation that are either close to having their electricity disconnected, they have a disconnect notice or a cut off notice or a past due notice. He said they always see an increase in calls this time of year especially after the temperatures we had during Christmas. Baker said they are expecting to serve between 5,000 and 6,000 homes this year.
sam1039.com
Kentucky To Receive $197 Million In Opioid Settlements
Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday announced another settlement with pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic, this time with CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Walgreens. Under the agreements, Kentucky will receive more than $94 million from CVS over 10 years and more than $102 million from Walgreens over the next 15 years, totaling more than $197 million. Initial payments are expected by the middle of 2023. Like previous opioid settlements, these funds will be allocated under the terms outlined in House Bill 427, distributing 50% to local governments and 50% to the state. The state’s portion of the settlement funds will be administered by the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, which Cameron’s office oversees. As well as the monetary penalties, under the settlement, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are also required to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions to help ensure a crisis like this does not happen again.
