Fox17
Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
go955.com
Deceased body located in Cass County field: Authorities investigating
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased body was found by deputies around 1:15 Thursday afternoon, January 5. The body was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township. Authorities say the...
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve blamed for 3rd death in West Michigan, police say
Police on the west side of the state believe shots fired in celebration of the new year are responsible for the death of a 16-year-old just days after authorities said two other men were shot and killed in a similar manner.
Man accused of stabbing two men near Union City charged
A Union City man accused of attacking two men on Monday has been charged.
Fox17
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
WWMTCw
Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
Pedestrian critically injured in Kalamazoo crash
Authorities say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Kalamazoo.
Fox17
Suspect in Plainfield Twp. mom's death bound over to circuit court
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother has been bound over to circuit court. The suspect, Yenly Garcia, was previously charged for the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt. Wednesday, January 4, Mollie Schmidt's family filled a Wyoming District Courtroom for Garcia's preliminary examination...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest driver in possession of illegal drugs after foot chase
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A driver is being jailed in Eaton County for the possession of meth, cocaine, resisting police, and probation violation according to a Michigan State Police (MSP) Twitter post. Troopers from the Lansing Post stopped the vehicle in Delta Township on Waverly Rd. for a violation...
WWMTCw
Person identified in fatal shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The victim in Friday night's deadly shooting on Kalamazoo's northside has been identified as James Douglas White Jr., 29, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crime scene was at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and Franks Street, according to...
Fox17
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
PD: 2 shot, injured outside Grand Rapids bowling alley
Police say two people were shot outside a bowling alley in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
Fox17
4-year-old critical, 5-year-old hurt after Kentwood crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two kindergarten-age children are hurt after a car crash in Kentwood. Police say one is in critical condition. Around 8:00 on Wednesday morning, police say two cars crashed near 60th Street and Wing Avenue. At the scene, police found one car carrying a woman and two...
Overnight shootings in Grand Rapids leave 2 injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two young men were shot in the legs early Tuesday morning. The first shooting happened just after midnight in the parking lot of Clique Lanes on Stocking Avenue NW. GRPD says a 24-year-old man was shot twice, once in...
go955.com
Son charged with murdering his father whose body was found following BC fire
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Battle Creek man was formally charged on Tuesday with murdering his father. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports 34-year-old Cody Alan Hurt is being held without bond after he was arraigned on an open murder charge in Calhoun County District Court in connection with the death of his 61-year-old father Randall Hurt.
Suspect in August murder of Plainfield Twp. woman bound to circuit court
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming man accused of killing 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt was back in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing. Yenly Garcia, 44, was bound over to circuit court on all charges, a judge decided. "We want to get justice for Mollie," said her aunt, Lisa McGraw,...
Kalamazoo Man Sentenced in Death of Infant He Was Babysitting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to at least 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of an infant he had been babysitting. A Kalamazoo County Circuit Court judge sentenced Bryant Rolland Jr., 37, to 12 1/2 to 40...
Bond denied for man charged with killing father, setting house on fire
Bond was denied Tuesday for the 34-year-old Calhoun County man accused of killing his father and then setting his house on fire.
