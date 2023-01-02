ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
go955.com

Deceased body located in Cass County field: Authorities investigating

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased body was found by deputies around 1:15 Thursday afternoon, January 5. The body was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township. Authorities say the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Fox17

18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Suspect in Plainfield Twp. mom's death bound over to circuit court

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother has been bound over to circuit court. The suspect, Yenly Garcia, was previously charged for the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt. Wednesday, January 4, Mollie Schmidt's family filled a Wyoming District Courtroom for Garcia's preliminary examination...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Person identified in fatal shooting on Kalamazoo's northside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The victim in Friday night's deadly shooting on Kalamazoo's northside has been identified as James Douglas White Jr., 29, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crime scene was at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and Franks Street, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

4-year-old critical, 5-year-old hurt after Kentwood crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two kindergarten-age children are hurt after a car crash in Kentwood. Police say one is in critical condition. Around 8:00 on Wednesday morning, police say two cars crashed near 60th Street and Wing Avenue. At the scene, police found one car carrying a woman and two...
KENTWOOD, MI
go955.com

Son charged with murdering his father whose body was found following BC fire

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Battle Creek man was formally charged on Tuesday with murdering his father. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports 34-year-old Cody Alan Hurt is being held without bond after he was arraigned on an open murder charge in Calhoun County District Court in connection with the death of his 61-year-old father Randall Hurt.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

