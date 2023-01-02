ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 11

Jack Hertz
4d ago

Yea all we have is Blackburn and i am not sure she is female, redneck, backwoods TN is a boys club !

6
actionnews5.com

Tennessee governor unveils new plan for improving rural and urban transportation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled a new plan for improving the state’s infrastructure. His administration’s strategic infrastructure plan is geared toward accommodating Tennessee’s record growth, as well as addressing traffic congestion and meeting transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tennessee failed to follow death penalty protocol

Recently in this space we questioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s failure to release an independent investigation of the state’s lethal injection procedure. We said the public owned the report, and the governor should not deny access to it until “I get a chance to read the report and that we internalize it and absorb the information,” as Lee said.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkyufm.org

Plan to cut income tax again advances out of Kentucky House

Kentuckians are a step closer to another income tax cut after Republicans passed a measure out of the state House of Representatives on Thursday, despite concerns that the move will hobble the state’s ability to generate revenue, especially during a recession. The income tax dropped from 5% to 4.5%...
KENTUCKY STATE
Chester County Independent

Statewide virtual event spotlights ‘electrification’ of Tennessee

Reps from TDEC, TVA and TDOT talk about the future of EVs. The announcement of one of the largest financial investments by Ford Motor Co. in the state has sparked a series of conversations across Tennessee as leaders are looking at the role they will play in the future of electrification.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
CLEVELAND, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
blufftontoday.com

What is drag? As performances draw political criticism, experts weigh in

Though it is a centuries-old theatrical art, drag is increasingly in the news these days. Legislative efforts to limit drag shows are underway in the U.S. House and six states, including Tennessee, amid allegations from the political right that the performance art is inherently inappropriate. As of mid-November, at least 126 drag shows faced threats and sometimes protests this year.
TENNESSEE STATE

