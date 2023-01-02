Read full article on original website
Jack Hertz
4d ago
Yea all we have is Blackburn and i am not sure she is female, redneck, backwoods TN is a boys club !
Reply(1)
6
Related
Lawmakers file bills just before new session convenes
As the General Assembly prepares for its next session, Tennessee lawmakers have introduced new bills they would like to see debated in the legislature.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee governor unveils new plan for improving rural and urban transportation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled a new plan for improving the state’s infrastructure. His administration’s strategic infrastructure plan is geared toward accommodating Tennessee’s record growth, as well as addressing traffic congestion and meeting transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In...
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Sunset laws: Checks in state government offer ‘accountability’ for taxpayers
There are 265 state boards, commissions and departments that technically have expiration dates, according to state law.
TN Speaker of the House signals support for abortion clarification ahead of session
The Speaker's thoughts are a step away from Gov. Bill Lee and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who both said they support keeping the law the way it is.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
wpln.org
You’re not imagining it. Newcomers push Tennessee up a notch in ranking of most populous states.
Population data released last month show that Tennessee’s population grew by 83,000 people in 2022. This increase is largely thanks to one phenomenon: domestic net migration. The occurrence is when more people move to a state than leave it. In 2022, over 81,000 more people moved into Tennessee than...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Tennessee failed to follow death penalty protocol
Recently in this space we questioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s failure to release an independent investigation of the state’s lethal injection procedure. We said the public owned the report, and the governor should not deny access to it until “I get a chance to read the report and that we internalize it and absorb the information,” as Lee said.
Early voting is underway for special election for Tennessee House District 86
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting has begun in a special election for the Tennessee House District 86 seat, which covers the western-most part of Shelby County. The winner will fill the seat Rep. Barbara Ward Cooper held for decades. She died in October 2022 at age 93, just days before the midterm elections in November.
Governor shares plan to ‘modernize’ Tennessee roads
Governor Bill Lee said he is making Tennessee roads one of his biggest priorities.
wkyufm.org
Plan to cut income tax again advances out of Kentucky House
Kentuckians are a step closer to another income tax cut after Republicans passed a measure out of the state House of Representatives on Thursday, despite concerns that the move will hobble the state’s ability to generate revenue, especially during a recession. The income tax dropped from 5% to 4.5%...
Tennessee education chairs differ on 3rd-grade retention changes
Tennessee Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis) is open to discussion for change while Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) said he's satisfied with the current 3rd Grade Retention Law.
Chester County Independent
Statewide virtual event spotlights ‘electrification’ of Tennessee
Reps from TDEC, TVA and TDOT talk about the future of EVs. The announcement of one of the largest financial investments by Ford Motor Co. in the state has sparked a series of conversations across Tennessee as leaders are looking at the role they will play in the future of electrification.
WATE
Local Veteran receives highest award from Tennessee Governor
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One local veteran gets to enjoy a night in the spotlight here in Knoxville. Johnny Titlow served in the US Army from 1975 to 2003 and now serves as the commander of VFW Post 5154. The Colonel Aide de Camp award is the highest...
Head of TN council: Tens of millions for drug abatement programs will change lives
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Stephen Loyd was in danger of losing it all to an opioid addiction when he got the best help money could buy 18 years ago. The former East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member hopes opioid lawsuit settlement dollars can create an “ecosystem” that gives ordinary Tennesseans the same […]
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
localmemphis.com
Here are some new laws that go into effect in Tennessee in 2023
Laws across the country are taking effect in various states with the new year. Tennessee's include a new wine and liquor law that will remove case discounts.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
blufftontoday.com
What is drag? As performances draw political criticism, experts weigh in
Though it is a centuries-old theatrical art, drag is increasingly in the news these days. Legislative efforts to limit drag shows are underway in the U.S. House and six states, including Tennessee, amid allegations from the political right that the performance art is inherently inappropriate. As of mid-November, at least 126 drag shows faced threats and sometimes protests this year.
Comments / 11