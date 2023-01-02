ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars/Titans Week 18 Clash For AFC South Scheduled For Saturday Night

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 4 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have all eyes on them this weekend, earning a Saturday night prime-time slot for their AFC South championship bout against the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars will play in their third prime-time game this season thanks to Week 18 coming down to a win-and-in scenario for the AFC South title, with the game set for an 8:15 ET kickoff (ESPN/ABC).

“You know, it should be electric," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after Sunday's 31-3 over the Houston Texans.

"We're playing for the AFC South, and we need all our fans that can get there to get there," It's going to be a great atmosphere. Our guys will feed off of that energy, and it will be fun. It will be a fun one to coach and play in.”

Sitting at 8-8 after a four-game winning streak over the last month, the Jaguars have climbed back from a 2-6 record during the first half of the season after a five-game losing streak almost derailed their season.

Now, the Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the league and are set to face the Titans with the playoffs on the line in front of a home crowd.

“You look at the situation we put ourselves in. That's kind of honestly the feeling every week for us is just -- because if we didn't win -- what, today was four in a row," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Sunday. "If we didn't win these games, we wouldn't be in a position to do this next week. For us that pressure or whatever you want to call it has been there, and we've responded great to it. And now that this moment, we talked a lot about a few weeks ago, this season is going to come down to Week 18.

"We knew we had to take care of business these prior weeks, but we had a feeling we're going to put ourselves in position to where Week 18 is going to decide our playoff berth and where we head after that. We've been expecting this, and we're ready for it. And I think, like I said, you know it's a big game because, you're right, it is for our season and to earn the right to keep playing, but it's still a game. It's still played the same way. It's still the same length of time. All that stuff, it's the same game. You can't freak out and make it bigger than it is. You have to stick to what you know and your process.”

While the Jaguars will be at home, they will be playing on a short week at the same time the Titans have an extended rest due to playing on Thursday in Week 17.

“I would love to play Sunday, obviously, to have these next couple of days, but we'll play when they ask us or tell us to play, and our guys will be ready to go. If I could pick, I would pick Sunday," Pederson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Announces Finalized Week 18 Schedule

Since the NFL made the call to suspend Monday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as a result of the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there has been some uncertainty about how the rest of the schedule might be impacted. Looks like it'll pretty much be ...
Yardbarker

10 years ago, Chiefs made one of the franchise's best decisions

After finishing the 2012 season with a 2-14 record, Kansas City fired head coach Romeo Crennel. Days later, the Chiefs hired Reid, who has never had a losing season in Kansas City. Kansas City gave Reid a five-year deal that included authority over all football decisions, his agent, Bob LaMonte,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy