The NFL world got some great news last night, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has already woken up. If you’re out of the loop, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, collapsing on the field. Everyone was extremely happy about the news, including Bengals WR and long-time friend of Damar Hamlin Tyler Boyd. After receiving the good news, Boyd is already planning a tribute for his former teammate in their game against the Ravens, per Jay Morrison.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO