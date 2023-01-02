Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season
Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
Sam Howell gets major upgrade after Ron Rivera walks back Taylor Heinicke decision
The Washington Commanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17 after they came up short against the Cleveland Browns, but that hasn’t stopped them from having a bit of quarterback drama heading into Week 18. After initially labeling Taylor Heinicke as the starter, it looks like Ron Rivera has changed his mind, and decided to label Sam Howell as the starter for Washington’s final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed
Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update
It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better
Damar Hamlin’s injury condition appears to have taken a turn for the better. The Buffalo Bills safety’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said that Hamlin was originally on 100 percent oxygen and is now down to 50 percent, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign,” said Glenn. Hamlin’s uncle noted […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers news: Pittsburgh takes a step closer to adding weapon with Hall of Fame blood
The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a shot at making the playoffs heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season. Ahead of their all-important game against the Cleveland Browns at home this coming Sunday, the Steelers worked out a couple of players Tuesday. One of them was guard Mike Panasiuk, and the other was tight end Thaddeus Moss.
Damar Hamlin talking again, addresses Bills teammates on FaceTime
After some scary moments on and off the field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is well on his way to recovering. The safety underwent cardiac arrest on the field after making a routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field, and was immediately placed in the ICU. Now, a […] The post Damar Hamlin talking again, addresses Bills teammates on FaceTime appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals WR Tyler Boyd’s touching Damar Hamlin plans for Week 18 after miraculous recovery
The NFL world got some great news last night, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has already woken up. If you’re out of the loop, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, collapsing on the field. Everyone was extremely happy about the news, including Bengals WR and long-time friend of Damar Hamlin Tyler Boyd. After receiving the good news, Boyd is already planning a tribute for his former teammate in their game against the Ravens, per Jay Morrison.
Chiefs rule out Patrick Mahomes weapon for Week 18 vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes will be missing one of his weapons out wide in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a laceration on his hand during Week 17, has been ruled out for the season finale. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Thursday. Via Chiefs Wire:
Bills HC Sean McDermott drops details on Damar Hamlin speaking to team
Damar Hamlin has taken another huge step in the right direction, as he has had his breathing tube removed and has been able to communicate verbally. In fact, Hamlin was able to speak with his Buffalo Bills teammates on Friday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed details on Hamlin speaking with the team, according to […] The post Bills HC Sean McDermott drops details on Damar Hamlin speaking to team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns make major Jadeveon Clowney decision after critical comments
Cleveland Browns’ DE Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly been sent home and will not practice, per May Kay Cabot. Another report states that “Clowney has played his last game for the Browns,” per Tom Withers. The defensive end previously made critical comments towards the team. “Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back. But there’s still that […] The post Browns make major Jadeveon Clowney decision after critical comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett gets apology from Ben Roethlisberger after game-winning drives
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in playoff contention with an 8-8 record heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, thanks in large part to the late-game heroics of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The 24-year-old Pickett was instrumental in the last two wins of the Steelers, as he led the team to […] The post Kenny Pickett gets apology from Ben Roethlisberger after game-winning drives appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals pushing for NFL owners to reject proposed playoff changes
The Cincinnati Bengals got the short end of the stick when the NFL decided to rule their game against the Buffalo Bills a no-contest. The stoppage of the game was completely understandable: Damar Hamlin’s life was on the line, and no one wanted to play after going through that trauma. However, because of that, the […] The post Bengals pushing for NFL owners to reject proposed playoff changes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts injury update will make Eagles fans thrilled with NFC East title within reach
The Philadelphia Eagles are entering the final gameweek of the 2022-23 NFL regular season as the best team in the NFC with a 13-3 record, and it’s thanks in large part to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ MVP-caliber play. However, the past two weeks have put a bit of a damper on what had been such an […] The post Jalen Hurts injury update will make Eagles fans thrilled with NFC East title within reach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
