FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Disney files patent for air and water powered robots
ORLANDO, Fla. - The drawings may look simple: a person projected on a white square. But theme park experts say for Disney’s "imagineers," it may represent the future of robotics at their parks. "Disney is always looking for new ways to bring their characters to life," said Disney expert...
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Universal Eliminating Smoking Sections, Should Disney Do The Same?
At the start of every new year, one popular resolution continues to be, “this year, I want to quit smoking.” Well, it turns out that Universal Orlando Resort might be picking up that Resolution as well!. New reports state that Walt Disney World Resort’s biggest rival in Central...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Announces Plans for SunRail Station Near Epic Universe
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced their plans to finance, construct, and operate a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center, very near the site of Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe park. Through the creation of the new Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, Universal Orlando Resort will...
wdwinfo.com
Fitness Friday is Coming Back to Disney Springs!
Disney just announced that Fitness Friday would be returning to Disney Springs. This event became popular last year; I saw it all over social media. I think this year I might actually take part in this fun event. Let’s look at what Disney said about this event and how they are celebrating all month long.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip
If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
mynews13.com
Disney unveils EPCOT Festival of the Arts menus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has released the menus for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The festival, which debuted in 2017, celebrates the culinary, performing and visual arts with live entertainment, art displays and food booths. The 2023 edition of the festival, which begins Jan. 13...
WDW News Today
New Complimentary Annual Passholder Lanyard Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
Starting today through February 3, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a complimentary annual passholder lanyard to annual passholders. The colorful lanyard of red, yellow, green, and blue has “UAOP” and “Passholder” on both sides of the strap. A plastic case, for your annual pass and any other small documents, hangs from a metal hook.
Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year
George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
Bay News 9
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/30/22 (Holiday Crowds, Churros for Passholders, New Year’s Eve Prep, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. We’re back and ready to check out what’s new before the New Year! Let’s get started over at Universal Studios Florida. Inside the temporary Prop Shop at the Brown Derby Hat Shop, we were reunited with...
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
disneyfoodblog.com
6 Things in Disney Springs That Locals Actually Eat
There’s a little something for everyone at Disney Springs, which is why guests should ALWAYS make time to visit the shopping and dining district. From unique souvenirs to fun entertainment and more, Disney Springs is a must-do. The area also has some of the best restaurants AT Disney World, but where do the locals go in Disney Springs when they’re hungry?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
LAKE BUENA Vista, Fla. — A popular animated movie is set to become one of Disney World’s latest attractions. “The Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” is due to open late this year. Photos: Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
fox35orlando.com
The Dolly Llama: Bubble waffles, artisan ice cream shop opening its first Orlando-area location
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Add this to your foodie bucket list: The Dolly Llama, serving up specialty bubble waffles and artisan ice cream, is opening its first Central Florida location this weekend!. The new ice cream shop – which is based out of Los Angeles – is located in the...
New-to-market restaurant cooks up big plans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is set to open its first Orlando location this summer at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.
californianewswire.com
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
lacademie.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
Out-of-this-world themed event coming to Brevard Zoo
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo is getting inspiration from a galaxy far, far away for an event this weekend. Going Galactic Weekend will run at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Jan. 13 to 16. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm Bay
Palm Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Palm Bay.
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
