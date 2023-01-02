Buffalo Zoo’s Bison and Bighorn Sheep Were Loving the Recent Blizzard

(Photo by John Morrison via Getty Images)

The recent winter storm wreaked havoc all across the country, causing countless car accidents, travel delays, and power outages, as well as dozens of deaths. And among the cities hit hardest by the brutal storm was Buffalo, New York. As the ferocious blizzard dumped foot after foot of snow on the Buffalo area, temperatures plunged well below zero and 80 mph winds shook homes across the city, leaving thousands frozen and afraid.

Meanwhile, some of the area’s fuzzier residents didn’t seem to register the winter storm as dangerous in the slightest. On the contrary, the bison and bighorn sheep at Buffalo Zoo were having a blast during the blizzard, the wild animals comfortably in their element.

“We kept an eye on them. And they do quite well in this kind of weather,” Brad Poynter, curator of animal operations, told Buffalo News. “They have a barn they can go into, and they would go in and out of there eating hay and snow. The bighorn sheep are used to this weather, too, and were climbing around and having a good time.”

But while the zoo’s winter-loving animals were enjoying themselves, the zookeepers working during that fateful weekend were having decidedly less fun. Just getting to the animal enclosures for feedings and medical care was a battle.

“We had to trudge through a lot of tall snow drifts to get doors opened to the animal buildings. And most of the drifts were taller than us,” recalled Tricia Gunther, curator of behavior and animal welfare. “It literally took someone 40 minutes to walk from one end of the zoo to the other. But we all banded together.”

Buffalo Zoo Requests Donations in Aftermath of Devastating Blizzard

Working on Christmas is tough. Working on Christmas during a once-in-a-generation blizzard in a workplace that requires a bit of outdoor travel is near-unthinkable. But for the Buffalo Zoo’s dedicated staff, leaving the animals to fend for themselves is never an option, regardless of the conditions.

“Everyone’s absolutely gone above and beyond,” Poynter said. “We can’t stress how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication, and willingness to spend Christmas there.”

Obviously, frolicking buffalo and hard-working, unfailingly caring zookeepers make for a magical Christmas tale. Unfortunately, however, the Buffalo Zoo didn’t go unaffected by the vicious blizzard. As it happened to fall on Christmas week, the zoo missed out on one of its largest revenue-generating events of the year: Zoo Lights.

During this event, visitors flock to the zoo in the thousands to wander among the awe-inspiring exhibits while enjoying the countless twinkling lights bedecking every corner of the attraction. This year, the zoo saw neither the popular event nor the funds generated by it. As such, they’re now asking for donations to make up for the loss.

“Our revenue streams have been hit pretty hard,” Lisa Smith, interim president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo said. “End of the year around Christmas time with our light displays and our Christmas events is our second biggest revenue draw of the year, so second to the summertime when we bring in most of our revenue.”

“We do have an anonymous donor that’s put up $3,000 as a match gift,” she continued. “So we’re hoping people will donate to our emergency fund. Even above and beyond our $3,000 match would be great.”