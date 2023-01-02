ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Comments / 14

Oran Seay
3d ago

If this was a MAN, he would have gotten charged with FELONY Assault on a FEMALE, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, and all those other charges! He WOULD NOT have received a bond for 72 hours during a weekday or 48 hours during a weekend! Then the AVERAGE JO SCHMO WOULD NOT be able to bond out. Their bail would be ATROCIOUS!

Reply(1)
14
Melanin Tough
3d ago

Way to go! Is it worth being in jail??? What's wrong with people? People have absolutely no regard for human life.

Reply(2)
4
Mr Harlemrollin30
3d ago

10 percent is 3 bands wtf kinda bond is this !! If he would've shot her he wouldn't have been able to make bail good grief

Reply
2
