Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of...
4 survive after Tesla plunges off California cliff, driver arrested for attempted murder
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off a cliff in San Mateo County Monday has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally. According to authorities, the vehicle...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Initiative is launched to protect Pennsylvania firefighters from cancer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Coalition of Frontline Workers Foundation (NCFWF) is soon set to launch its national cancer reduction and prevention initiative in Pennsylvania to better protect the health of our Firefighters. The NCFWF is a recognized 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission, according to their website, is...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Drama in the Pennsylvania State House, Rozzi an Indipendent?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Speaker of the House, Mark Rozzi, has been reluctant to speak about his grasping of the gavel so far. There are still lots of questions. Which party has power? Will Rozzi be an Independent? Which party will control committees and the legislative calendar?
Gov. Wolf orders Commonwealth Flags to half-staff, honoring fallen Brackenridge Police Chief
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff, honoring the Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire, who was shot in the line of duty. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot in the line of duty on Jan 2.,...
PA Farm Show 2023: What is on the menu
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is full of animals, exhibits, shows, and, of course, food!. Food vendors from all over the commonwealth come together to show off their tasty treats to everyone at the Farm Show. Below is what you can expect when you go to...
Governor Tom Wolf announces more than $350,000 in funding for Franklin County business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier today on Jan. 4 the approval of more than $350,000 in funding to support business growth and job retention in Franklin County. The newly approved $354,742 in funding is being provided in the form of a new low-interest loan through...
Pennsylvania State Police announce New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement data
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that there weren’t any fatalities related to motor vehicle crashes during the New Year’s holiday weekend. The PSP investigated a total of 481 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. There was a...
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in...
Pennsylvania Insurance Department exam finds violations with Capital Blue Cross
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humpherys announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4 the results from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) conducted on the practices and procedures of Capital Blue Cross. The department imposed the lowest penalty reported of any insurer undergoing such an examination.
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro nominates Secretary of State
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is reaching across the aisle for his first major cabinet member. Republican Al Schmidt, who was part of the Philadelphia Board of Commissioners and the vice chair of its board of elections during the 2020 election, is Shapiro’s nominee for Secretary of State.
GOP Kentucky governor candidate sets fast fundraising pace
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kelly Craft set a fast pace for raising and spending campaign cash in late 2022, overtaking her Republican rivals in fundraising while pouring more than $1 million into her bid to become Kentucky’s next governor, according to the latest campaign-finance reports. Her closest fundraising...
Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights. It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have held...
John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator
WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was formally sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator on Tuesday. Fetterman, a Democrat from Allegheny County, received 51.25% of the vote in November’s general election to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz, who received 46.33%. More than 2.7 million...
Divided Pennsylvania House elects Democrat Rozzi as speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were...
Who is Mark Rozzi, Pa.’s new speaker of the house?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Representative Mark Rozzi (D-Berks County) was elected as Pennsylvania’s speaker of the house on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The speaker of the house seat has been highly contested heading into the new year, and Republicans were unable to utilize their two-seat majority to control the chamber.
