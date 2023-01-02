Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of...
counton2.com
Bryan Kohberger extradited back to Idaho to face homicide charges
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County officials state Bryan Kohberger has left the prison stating he is returning to Idaho where he faces homicide charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition hearing Tuesday, bringing him back to Idaho earlier than expected. A search for the 28-year-old suspect in the...
counton2.com
Sununu on possible 2024 run: ‘It’s definitely conversations that we’re having’
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is leaving the door open to a 2024 presidential run, acknowledging that he’s having conversations about a bid for the White House. In an interview with Fox News, Sununu, who won reelection in November, said that he’s been approached about a possible presidential campaign and is discussing the matter. But he also insisted that there’s still plenty of time to make a decision.
counton2.com
Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
counton2.com
Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights. It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have held...
counton2.com
Recruiting & retaining teachers top priority for SC education leaders
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – When students in South Carolina returned to school in the fall, there were more than 1400 vacant teaching positions. The data comes from the Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement (CERRA). Education leaders in the state say right now there is a sense of...
