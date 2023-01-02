ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘Super Mosquitoes’ Have Evolved To Become Immune to Insecticides

By Craig Garrett
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlrN9_0k0zGR5Y00
Aedes aegypti mosquito (mosquito da dengue) - stock photo

A new study has revealed that “super” mosquitoes have become resistant to insecticides, including in species known for spreading disease. On Wednesday, a study published in Science Advances uncovered that researchers from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan examined mosquitoes living in dengue-endemic areas across Vietnam and Cambodia. Astonishingly, they found many mutations within these insects which enabled them to be exceptionally resilient to multiple insecticides.

In a disconcerting discovery, 78% of the Aedes aegypti specimens collected for study featured an alarming mutation. ABC News reports that this mosquito is notorious for being a primary vector in spreading dengue, yellow fever, and Zika virus.

In the study, scientists uncovered 10 new Ae. aegypti sub-strains. They identified how mutations in the Vgsc gene can lead to resistance against pyrethroids insecticides such as permethrin. In particular, they focused on one mutation dubbed ‘L982W’ which was found to create high levels of immunity towards permethrin in laboratory testing conditions. This discovery presents an opportunity for further research into this subject area to better understand the consequences of these mutations and their impact on agricultural practices around the world.

This mutation was located in more than 79% of mosquitoes collected from Vietnam. Furthermore, the researchers observed combinations of L982W and additional Vgsc mutations inside mosquitoes living in Cambodia that showed “extreme” levels of pyrethroid resistance.

Mosquitoes are transforming on both a physical and behavioral level

The L982W mutation has yet to be seen outside of Vietnam and Cambodia. However, researchers hypothesize that it could gradually migrate through other parts of Asia. The findings are alarming, as they suggest a serious risk to essential infectious disease control and eradication initiatives. The mutation discovered displays one of the strongest levels of insecticide resistance ever seen in an outdoor mosquito population.

For those illnesses that don’t yet have a vaccine, such as dengue fever, many health initiatives turn to pyrethroids and other insecticides for mosquito control. Shinji Kasai is the author of the study and a senior research scientist at NIID’s Department of Medical Entomology. He pointed out that insecticides people depend on may not be as effective as they once were. “It is important to be aware that the insecticides we normally use may not be effective against mosquitoes,” Kasai explained.

Kasai stressed the importance to monitor these mutant alleles, especially in Southeast Asia. He believes in taking preventive action before they spread worldwide. He stated that regularly changing insecticides can be an effective strategy for controlling mosquitoes. In addition, governmental health officers should utilize more efficient insecticides to eliminate this pestilence, he suggested.

It appears that mosquitoes are transforming on both a physical and behavioral level to dodge our attempts to wipe them out. In February, researchers reported that mosquitoes have begun adapting to the pesticides deployed against them in order to survive.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
WBAL Radio

'Super' mosquitoes have now mutated to withstand insecticides, scientists say

(NEW YORK) -- One of the most vilified pest species on the planet continues to outsmart the ways in which humans attempt to get rid of them. "Super" mosquitoes have evolved to withstand insecticides, according to new research -- and the most "sobering" finding is the high rate in which a species known for carrying disease has developed mutations.
myscience.org

The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe

A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch

If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy