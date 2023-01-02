Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Paid Leave Oregon program takes effect; Bend businesses speak about the new program
With Paid Leave Oregon now having gone into effect January 1st, businesses across Central Oregon are still working out how to implement it and discussing what it will mean for employers and employees. The post Paid Leave Oregon program takes effect; Bend businesses speak about the new program appeared first on KTVZ.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The State of Oregon Has Implemented a New Paid Leave Scheme.
A report from KPTV in Portland, Oregon, says: Workers in Oregon will soon see a new deduction in their paychecks to cover the cost of paid family and medical leave, as the state has just passed a law mandating this benefit. The state of Oregon has implemented paid leave as...
Find 11 New Laws to Help the Citizens of Oregon in 2023
When the clock strikes midnight every New Year immediately there are brand new laws and revisions that go into effect. Below are 11 new Oregon laws that could affect your life. 1) Mandatory Overtime. Senate Bill 1513 won't allow employers to penalize their tortilla plant workers or bakers if they...
Oregon's Measure 110 drug decriminalization experiment nearly two years later/Opinion
Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.
bendsource.com
Oh So Very Much Weed
Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Inflation means Oregon rent bill to have biggest impact yet in 2023
An Oregon Senate bill that passed in 2019 focusing on rent increases could have impact yet in 2023. And for people on fixed income, it could be particularly difficult. Oregon Senate Bill 608, also known as the “No Cause Eviction Protection and Rent Cap” bill, states landlords can increase rent by 7% plus inflation. Because of how bad inflation has been, it could add up to a possible 14.6% increase.
Smithonian
Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon
On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
klcc.org
Oregon leads nation in voter turnout rates
Oregon currently has the highest rates of voter turnout in the entire country. Two factors political scientists point to are the state’s vote by mail system and the “motor voter” law that automatically registers people to vote when they get their driver’s license. We talk with former Oregon Secretary of State and vote-by-mail advocate Phil Keisling about the numbers and what they mean.
WWEEK
Fagan Will Fine Oregon Democrats for FTX Donation
More than a month after WW’s initial inquiry, the Democratic Party of Oregon still won’t say what it plans to do with a $500,000 contribution made in the name of Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried. Among other...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
WWEEK
The State Elections Director Advocated for Compliance and Investigations. Her Boss Says She “Didn’t Get It.”
Three weeks after state elections director Deborah Scroggin abruptly resigned, emails and interviews with involved parties reveal a deep disconnect between Scroggin and her supervisors, including Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. Scroggin’s Dec. 9 resignation came 18 months after Fagan hailed her hiring from the city of Portland’s Elections Office...
KXL
An Oregon Judge Is Doing The Right Thing To Ensure YOUR 2A Rights
A single Judge has preserved the firearms rights of four million Oregonians. State officials, all of them gun-hating liberal democrats, had planned to strip citizens of their rights December 8th…after the passage of ballot measure 114. Late yesterday, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio extended his Temporary Restraining Order against...
klcc.org
Republican leaders in Oregon's First Senate District will nominate replacement
Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will nominate three to five candidates to fill that seat. With the Oregon legislature reconvening on January 17, Michaela...
WWEEK
Small Oregon Cannabis Businesses Say Publicly Traded Weed Giant Chalice Owes Them Tens of Thousands of Dollars
In the latest sign of an ailing industry, one of the biggest buyers of Oregon cannabis—the publicly traded Canadian company Chalice Brands—is facing charges that it failed to pay some Oregon farmers and product makers for flower, pre-rolls, edibles and other weed products it placed in its Oregon dispensaries.
Harney County judge’s order allows gun sales without completed background checks
A Harney County Circuit Court decision allows Oregonians to continue to buy firearms before completing a background check. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued his decision on Tuesday, preventing the state from enacting a background check requirement for firearm purchases. It is part of Measure 114, a law Oregon voters passed in November that is […] The post Harney County judge’s order allows gun sales without completed background checks appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Study: Oregon was the No. 2 state with inbound moves in 2022
Data reveals that Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022
KDRV
Preparing for psilocybin treatment in Oregon
Authorized by the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Psilocybin Services is now accepting license applications for future psilocybin treatment centers as of Monday, Jan. 2. While treatment isn’t expected to become available until the middle of 2023, psilocybin advocates are already working to make sure it will be accessible.
KGW
The new year means a new set of Oregon laws are in effect
Effective Jan. 1, Oregon has 16 new laws on the books. They include help for crime victims, overtime for farm workers and diversity goals for schools.
