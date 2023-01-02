ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Page Six

Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’

The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Reveals His Final Words To Grandmother Queen Elizabeth After Arriving To Her Deathbed Late

It’s been nearly four months since the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II, which occurred on Sept. 8, 2022. Now, the late British monarch’s grandson, Prince Harry, 38, is breaking his silence on the final words he uttered to the queen in his upcoming memoir, Spare. The proud father-of-two whispered to his grandma that he, “hoped she would be happy,” Page Six reported. He also reportedly told her that she would be resting with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. Harry made sure to also share his admiration for the late 96-year-old during the somber moment. He penned that he, “admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle

The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...
Page Six

Prince Harry details Meghan Markle’s wedding-tiara drama in ‘Spare’ memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding produced drama from start to finish. One well-documented point of contention was the tiara the former “Suits” actress wore for her walk down the aisle in 2018. In his forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” Prince Harry wrote that while he and Markle were “touched” by the idea of the duchess donning one of Princess Diana’s tiaras on the big day, Queen Elizabeth II begged them to select something from her private collection of jewelry at Buckingham Palace instead. The Queen and her royal dresser, Angela Kelly, presented five tiaras from which the bride-to-be could choose, with the offerings...

