It’s been nearly four months since the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II, which occurred on Sept. 8, 2022. Now, the late British monarch’s grandson, Prince Harry, 38, is breaking his silence on the final words he uttered to the queen in his upcoming memoir, Spare. The proud father-of-two whispered to his grandma that he, “hoped she would be happy,” Page Six reported. He also reportedly told her that she would be resting with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. Harry made sure to also share his admiration for the late 96-year-old during the somber moment. He penned that he, “admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO