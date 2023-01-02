Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
American Legion has busy fall with community events
Hartselle’s American Legion Post 52 Legion and Auxiliary members have been active the past several months in an effort to have a larger community presence, according to Auxiliary member Amy Zeller. “We have been trying to become more active within the community and make the post more family-friendly,” Zeller...
11th Annual ‘Festival of the Cranes’ set for Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an entire weekend in January at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in Decatur.
WAAY-TV
Decatur church community grieves loss of church member killed in Huntsville shooting
A church community is grieving a 27-year-old man's shooting death in his Huntsville apartment. Andrew Gilliam was shot and killed inside his home at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville while sleeping next to his wife. Gilliam's pastor, Joe McKaig, said the family is struggling with such a random act...
‘Steel Magnolias’ coming to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Community Theatre’s (CCT) first 2023 performance will be the southern favorite “Steel Magnolias” on Feb. 16-19 at the Traditions Bank venue on Cullman’s west side. Director Rodney Basenburg said the board of directors reviewed several plays before choosing “Steel Magnolias” as its next production. He said it’s a play he has always wanted the opportunity to direct. The original play, written by Dothan, Alabama, native Robert Harling, was written as a form of therapy after Harling’s sister’s death from diabetic complications in 1985. Initially penned as a short story for Harling’s nephew to have an account of his...
Hartselle Enquirer
New Year’s Day
New Year’s weekend found my family and me in Colbert County, Alabama, a place that to me is nearly as much home as the slice of land on which I was raised just outside of Nashville. Like the early church in Acts, we broke bread and ate together with glad and sincere hearts. As good southern folks want to do, we told the same old stories we’ve all heard a million times and laughed as though we had never heard them before. As my children opened presents and ate cake, I looked all around me at the pictures on the walls and it was as if a younger me were haunting myself, watching as new memories unfolded, escorted by the old memories to the deep recesses of my mind like a guardian angel escorting it’s charge to the pearly gates. I stood in my Grandmother’s living room peering at the Christmas ornaments glowing in the dim light tree lights; I sat in my Uncle Mark’s kitchen and read Naval discharge papers written in 1914. The whole weekend felt as though Auld Lang Syne were written about this very gathering as we drank our fill of sweet tea and reminisced about old acquaintances and lost loved ones. While the sun began to set on New Year’s Day, my wife Jaime and I went for a short walk through the tall grass of the pasture that served as a playground to me in my youth. Our daughter came running behind us, and her brothers threw rocks into the pond, laughing as they challenged one another to make a bigger splash. I found myself being completely refreshed by spending the first day of the new year in an old place. I have found that there’s something about looking back that helps me look toward; something about embracing who I once was in order to be who I now want to be. And as I look forward to this next year, I just pray that the ghost of myself will one day be proud of where we go from here.
Lauderdale Co. woman finds teddy bear with human ashes inside
A Lauderdale County woman is trying to find a teddy bear's original owner after discovering a person's ashes inside the stuffed animal.
Huntsville taco truck to relocate inside local brewery
On the way to an October catering gig, the driveshaft on LeAndra and Thomas Poux’s food-truck fell out. At the time, they were on Huntsville thoroughfare Memorial Parkway during rush-hour which made things even worse. Luckily, the Pouxs, a married couple, were OK. Their Tex-Mex-themed food truck, called Fire & Spice, wasn’t further damaged either.
courierjournal.net
A Frank Discussion about Indian Removal
FLORENCE – The Florence Indian Mound Museum is collaborating with the Alabama Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association to host a presentation series titled, “Southeastern Native Americans—Fact, Fiction, and Folktales.” The series will focus on different aspects of southeastern Native American history and culture. Presentations will be in-person and recorded. Paul Matheny’s presentation will be on Sunday, January 8 at 2pm at the Florence Indian Mound Museum.
Hartselle Enquirer
Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street
Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
Flights drop as low as $39 in Breeze Airways ticket sale
For a limited time, Breeze Airways customers can fly out of Huntsville International Airport for very low prices during their Bucket List sale.
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
Elkmont family still searching for help after Christmas Eve fire
An Elkmont family is still trying to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire on Christmas Eve caused them to lose everything they owned
CEO: Huntsville Hospital expands services to accommodate community’s growth
Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz has been in his position for a little more than a year-and-a half following the retirement of David Spillers. He’s been with the medical system for 14 years, serving more than 12 as chief operating officer. Samz has spent most of his career in health care, having worked at hospitals in Asheville, North Carolina, at Duke University and Vanderbilt.
cahabasun.com
Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery
After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville community on edge, waiting for police to catch gunman who opened fire at apartment
People who live near the Sunlake at Edgewater apartment complex are worried, as Huntsville Police have yet to find the gunman who killed 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam. Police say the gunman fired multiple rounds into three separate apartments, with Gilliam struck in the crossfire while he was sleeping. Neighbors were stunned...
Obituary: Mark Eric Phillips
Mark Eric Phillips, of Baileyton, Alabama, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 54. Mark was born in Marshall County, Alabama, on July 11, 1968, to Monroe Dueal and Shirley Ann Martin Phillips. Mr. Phillips enjoyed fishing and tinkering with electronics. He also loved food – particularly McDonald’s and a cold drink. He worked many years at the Arab Cattle Barn, and Mark will be missed greatly by all those who knew and loved him. Mark is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ricky Dueal Phillips; and his grandparents, Leonard and Era Martin as well as Lonnie and Corena Phillips. Mr. Phillips is survived by his sister, Karen Pica (Greg), and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., Bro. Keith Whitley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mark’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to a local animal shelter of your choice. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
LOCAL RESTAURANT SOCIETY AMERICAN NOSHERIE IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL HOST A VISIT FROM AMERICA’S BEST RESTAURANTS ON JANUARY 10. THE NATIONAL MEDIA AND MARKETING COMPANY FOCUSES ON LOCAL, INDEPENDENTLY OWNED RESTAURANTS. THE EPISODE IS SLATED TO AIR EXTENSIVELY ON SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS AT A LATER DATE.
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
Pediatric Dental Associates, Cullman Orthodontics open new building Jan. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Pediatric Dental Associates and Orthodontics this week announced its new building, which will house Pediatric Dental Associates and its new orthodontic office, Cullman Orthodontics, will open Jan. 2 at 1907 Main Ave. SW in Cullman. Cullman Orthodontics will be in Suite A, while Pediatric Dental Associates will be in Suite B. “Constructing this new building was one way for us to further invest in the growth of the Cullman community, which has been so kind to us since we launched our office here in 2018. It will also allow us to offer more operatories and resources to serve...
North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency care center coming to Madison County
Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville says it will “soon” begin building north Alabama’s first freestanding emergency department in the fast-growing Harvest area of northwest Madison County. The Crestwood Center ER-Harvest will open in 2024 at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. It will operate 24 hours...
