ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
colemantoday.com

County Elected Officials Sworn Into Office This Morning

The officials elected to Coleman County offices in November 2022 were officially sworn into their positions today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Photos above show the ceremony and those involved. There is also a photo of the entire 2023 Commissioners Court. Those sworn in today include:. Billy Bledsoe, County Judge. Stacey...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department Gets Ballistic Shields

Pat McLaughlin III, Director of Governmental Affairs for Brown County, issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. Largely in response to the May 24, 2022 Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary, Governor Greg Abbott announced the allocation of $50 million for a statewide Bullet/Ballistic-Resistant Shield Grant Program that will provide local eligible jurisdictions with the chance to access grant funding to address active shooter barricade situations. Pat McLaughlin, Brown Counties Director of Governmental Affairs, in concert with the Office of the Governor of Texas secured $68,595.00 of grant funding for 15 Level III+ Ballistic Shields for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Grand Jury 2022 December indictments

During the December 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 28 true bills were returned against 21 people. Edgar Alejandro Serrato Jr.: Possession of a controlled substance. Dontea Marquis Dillard: Assault family violence – enhanced repeat offender. Richard Clay Stanley: Theft of a firearm. Forrest Warren Stevens: Possession...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood welcomes first baby of 2023

Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood on Tuesday night announced its first baby of the New Year in the following Facebook post:. Welcome to the world, Ivuis Dahlia Martinez! Ivuis is the 2023 New Year’s Baby, born at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood on January 2, 2023. She arrived at 11:25 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs. Prouds parents are Mykayla Liendo and Daniel Martinez.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Indictments Handed Down by Brown Co. Grand Jury

The December 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury met recently. According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, the Grand Jury returned Twenty-Eight (28) True Bills against Twenty-One (21) persons. The indictments are shown below. Edgar Alejandro Serrato Jr.: Possession of a controlled substance. Dontea Marquis Dillard: Assault family violence...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Several Sentenced in Brown/Mills County District Court

According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Edward Lloye Wells, pled guilty to the felony offense of Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Forty ( 40) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Wells, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division and Wells pled guilty to the felony offense of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and was sentenced to Ten (10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
MILLS COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Forage Seminar in Cross Plains on January 24, 2023

The multi-county Forage Seminar will be held on January 24, 2023, in Cross Plains. This annual event has become one of the premier educational programs concerning forage production and hay in our region. The seminar will take place at the First Baptist Church in Cross Plains. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the program will start at 9:00 a.m. Five (5) CEU pending by the Texas Department of Agriculture will be offered at the Forage Seminar. Topics will include:
CROSS PLAINS, TX
koxe.com

Man Indicted for Capital Murder in Brown County Cold Case

Among the 28 true-bill indictments returned in December 2022 by the Brown County Grand Jury was an indictment for Capital Murder. Pablo Figueroa was indicted for Capital Murder in the 1981 cold case of Dona Mae Inlow of Brownwood. Inlow, 72, died on April 27, 1981 from stab wounds during a robbery at the family business Inlow’s Shoe Service at 114 East Chandler in Brownwood. Figueroa is currently in federal custody in Yazoo City, Mississippi. He, however, is not the first person indicted for the murder. Two other men faced similar charges. Read more about this story at this link to Brownwoodnews.com.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

IMPORTANT: Coleman Chapter Stock Show Info

Please see message below from Mr. Richey, Coleman FFA Advisor, regarding this weekend’s COLEMAN CHAPTER show events and pen availability. Thank you for your help and understanding... This year, there will be a few things done differently for our Chapter Show this weekend. Lambs & Goats – There are...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy