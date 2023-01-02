Read full article on original website
County Elected Officials Sworn Into Office This Morning
The officials elected to Coleman County offices in November 2022 were officially sworn into their positions today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Photos above show the ceremony and those involved. There is also a photo of the entire 2023 Commissioners Court. Those sworn in today include:. Billy Bledsoe, County Judge. Stacey...
‘It is going to be chaotic to me’: Fight to rename Abilene streets after historic leaders gets pushback from community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Abilene nonprofit, Let Us Breathe, has been trying to get two street names changed to honor two black historical figures from the Key City. However, the request was declined by the Planning and Zoning board – not because they do not want to honor these people, but because of the […]
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Gets Ballistic Shields
Pat McLaughlin III, Director of Governmental Affairs for Brown County, issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. Largely in response to the May 24, 2022 Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary, Governor Greg Abbott announced the allocation of $50 million for a statewide Bullet/Ballistic-Resistant Shield Grant Program that will provide local eligible jurisdictions with the chance to access grant funding to address active shooter barricade situations. Pat McLaughlin, Brown Counties Director of Governmental Affairs, in concert with the Office of the Governor of Texas secured $68,595.00 of grant funding for 15 Level III+ Ballistic Shields for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Brown County Grand Jury 2022 December indictments
During the December 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 28 true bills were returned against 21 people. Edgar Alejandro Serrato Jr.: Possession of a controlled substance. Dontea Marquis Dillard: Assault family violence – enhanced repeat offender. Richard Clay Stanley: Theft of a firearm. Forrest Warren Stevens: Possession...
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood welcomes first baby of 2023
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood on Tuesday night announced its first baby of the New Year in the following Facebook post:. Welcome to the world, Ivuis Dahlia Martinez! Ivuis is the 2023 New Year’s Baby, born at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood on January 2, 2023. She arrived at 11:25 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs. Prouds parents are Mykayla Liendo and Daniel Martinez.
Documents: Suspect in Abilene New Year’s Day homicide had extensive history of family violence against victim
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Court documents filed in the murder of Abilene woman who was run over and killed New Year’s Day reveal the suspect had an extensive history of family violence against her. Ashley Rapp, 35, was run over outside her home on the 3100 block of College Street just before 1:00 a.m. January […]
Indictments Handed Down by Brown Co. Grand Jury
The December 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury met recently. According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, the Grand Jury returned Twenty-Eight (28) True Bills against Twenty-One (21) persons. The indictments are shown below. Edgar Alejandro Serrato Jr.: Possession of a controlled substance. Dontea Marquis Dillard: Assault family violence...
Report: Doghouse heat lamp causes Abilene house fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A doghouse heat lamp was the cause of a house fire in Abilene New Year’s Eve. The fire happened at a home on the 4700 block of State Street around 4:25 p.m. Fire investigators say a heat lamp that was left on near a doghouse on the back porch of the […]
Several Sentenced in Brown/Mills County District Court
According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Edward Lloye Wells, pled guilty to the felony offense of Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Forty ( 40) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Wells, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division and Wells pled guilty to the felony offense of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and was sentenced to Ten (10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Forage Seminar in Cross Plains on January 24, 2023
The multi-county Forage Seminar will be held on January 24, 2023, in Cross Plains. This annual event has become one of the premier educational programs concerning forage production and hay in our region. The seminar will take place at the First Baptist Church in Cross Plains. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the program will start at 9:00 a.m. Five (5) CEU pending by the Texas Department of Agriculture will be offered at the Forage Seminar. Topics will include:
Abilene structure fire results in estimated $30,000 damages
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire resulted in an estimated $30,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Jan. 3, AFD arrived to a single story home covered in smoke and flames on the 800 block of Hickory Street. No one was...
Man Indicted for Capital Murder in Brown County Cold Case
Among the 28 true-bill indictments returned in December 2022 by the Brown County Grand Jury was an indictment for Capital Murder. Pablo Figueroa was indicted for Capital Murder in the 1981 cold case of Dona Mae Inlow of Brownwood. Inlow, 72, died on April 27, 1981 from stab wounds during a robbery at the family business Inlow’s Shoe Service at 114 East Chandler in Brownwood. Figueroa is currently in federal custody in Yazoo City, Mississippi. He, however, is not the first person indicted for the murder. Two other men faced similar charges. Read more about this story at this link to Brownwoodnews.com.
2nd Abilene brewery announces permanent closure due to ‘unsustainable market’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd Abilene brewery is permanently closing due to what they call an ‘unsustainable market’. Sockdolager Brewing Company announced their impending closure in Spring 2023 Thursday, saying “with heaviness of heart, we must announce that our taps will stop flowing in the spring of 2023. We have decided not to renew […]
IMPORTANT: Coleman Chapter Stock Show Info
Please see message below from Mr. Richey, Coleman FFA Advisor, regarding this weekend’s COLEMAN CHAPTER show events and pen availability. Thank you for your help and understanding... This year, there will be a few things done differently for our Chapter Show this weekend. Lambs & Goats – There are...
Man Arrested and Charged with Felony Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance
According to a news release from Coleman Police Department and Police Chief Marty Baker:. During the afternoon of January 1, 2023, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Needham Street in Coleman. A quantity of Methamphetamine...
Man found deceased by Jones County roadway, possible homicide
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possibly deceased person off of County Road 310. On December 31, Deputies found a deceased male off of County Road 310. The man was identified as Christopher Zarate, according to a press release from Jones County Sheriff’s Office. This incident […]
‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
BREAKING: $20,000 in damages in house fire in West Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire near the corner of State Street and San Jose Drive. UPDATE January 1 – The fire affected the attic and the porch outside and damages are estimated to be $20,000. After investigation, the source of this fire was determined to be a heat lamp left on […]
Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
