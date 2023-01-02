ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerful New Year’s Eve Storm Causes Flooding, Evacuation Orders in California

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nj7wX_0k0zFC8600
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California residents ushered in 2023 with heavy rainfall, major flooding, evacuations, and power outages in some areas. In Northern California, officials ordered residents to evacuate after an intense storm brought torrential downpours and massive snowfall.

Even after the storm passed, severe flooding hit about 20 miles south of Sacramento. There, river water levels rose swiftly, gushing over onto roads and causing significant damage to cars. As a result, emergency officials had to rescue drivers as people became trapped in their vehicles.

Later on New Year’s Day, authorities in Sacramento County issued an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant near Interstate 5. There, residents faced dangerous flooding that was quickly moving into the area. In Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond communities, residents were urged to leave before rising floodwaters restricted more roads, thus becoming impossible to get out of the area.

“It is expected that the flooding from the Cosumnes River and the Mokelumne River is moving southwest toward I-5 and could reach these areas in the middle of the night,” the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services tweeted on Sunday.

According to news outlets, authorities have found one person deceased inside a vehicle on a flooded road southeast of Sacramento. At the time, a local helicopter with the fire department saw a car submerged on a highway road. They also discovered that a 72-year-old man died after being struck by a fallen tree at a Santa Cruz park.

Two people dead, dozens of rescues performed following disastrodous flooding in California

Authorities also rescued dozens of drivers on New Year’s Eve near Lake Tahoe. There, vehicles struggled to drive during a snowstorm. On Sunday, the affected road, Interstate 90, reopened only to drivers with chains.

“The roads are extremely slick so let’s all work together and slow down so we can keep I-80 open,” the California Highway Patrol said via Twitter. In addition, over four feet of snow had fallen in the high Sierra Nevada.

People worked day and night in the state’s capital to clear fallen trees from roads and sidewalks. As of early Sunday, at least 17,000 people were still without power, down from more than 150,000 a day prior.

In addition, the National Weather Service lengthened the flash flood warning after a levee failed on the Cosumnes River in East Central Sacramento County. Now, meteorologists are calling for snow to fall across the Rockies, northern Plains, and eventually into parts of the Midwest on Monday.

Extensive snowfall of four to eight inches is forecast. However, people could see one to two feet of snow in mountainous areas.

Additionally, on Monday, regions in the south are at risk of severe storms, with extreme winds, tornadoes, and possible hail.

Comments / 1

Related
Malek Sherif

California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding

FloodingPhoto byChris Gallagher/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

West Coast Could Face Near-Hurricane-Force Winds During Bomb Cyclone

Those on the west coast may face near-hurricane-force winds during a bomb cyclone that is currently hitting that side of the country. AccuWeather reports that the bomb cyclone is predicted to bring wind gusts up to 74mph. This is considered the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The wind guys may also be greater in locations that are spanning from Washington state to Southern California. This is due to barometric pressure plummeting in the storm and causing the winds to rush towards the center often system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Popular Beach Washed Away in California During Bomb Cyclone

A popular beach has reportedly washed away in California during the bomb cyclone that continues to wreak havoc on the west coast. According to FOX Weather, the town of Capitola in Santa Cruz County witnessed the popular beach’s demise as the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river caused high waves and extensive flooding. A resident managed to grab some footage at the Stockton Avenue bridge over Soquel Creek in Capitola. It showed the beach has disappeared under brown water.
CAPITOLA, CA
NBC News

Boy, 2, dies after tree falls onto home during powerful California storm

A 2-year-old boy was among at least two people killed as a storm swept through California, knocking down trees, flooding streets and leaving thousands in the dark. The child, who has not been publicly identified, was sitting on a living room couch Wednesday evening when the tree crashed through the roof of the mobile home in Occidental, "pinning or landing" on top of him, a Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesperson said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How many more storms are expected in Northern California?

(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone

For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Wednesday to Friday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Now Up To 6 Inches Of Rain

Oakhurst, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" January 4, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California through early...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Storm-Battered California Could Receive 8 More Inches of Rain

As California residents prepared for severe weather, the last remnants of a storm left close to 50,000 without electricity on Monday. Up to 8 inches of rain is expected in some areas which may bring about additional flooding and mudslides. Meteorologists at AccuWeather are issuing a warning that the already battered state will be hit with yet another “atmospheric river” later this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy