Prince Harry has claimed King Charles resented his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for "overshadowing" the rest of the royal family. The 38-year-old royal - who has had to cover his own expenses since he and his spouse stepped down from official duties to start a new life in California in 2020 - had a conversation with his father in which he alleged the king told him there wasn't "enough money" to financially support the 'Suits' actress, but he doesn't think things were as straightforward as that.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO