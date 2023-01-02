Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. Person of interest in Florida double murder detained …. A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being...
WSAV-TV
Local doctor says omicron subvariant evades protection from early vaccines
A local doctor says the emerging omicron subvariant is evading protection from early vaccines. Local doctor says omicron subvariant evades protection …. A local doctor says the emerging omicron subvariant is evading protection from early vaccines. FBI: Quinton Simon’s remains still undergoing testing. The FBI is still in possession...
WSAV-TV
Email compromise scams cost Georgians most in 2022, FBI says
The Federal Bureau of Investigation handles several cases including missing children, tax fraud, drug enforcement and cyber crimes. However, a new study shows cybercriminals continue to target Georgians online. Email compromise scams cost Georgians most in 2022, …. The Federal Bureau of Investigation handles several cases including missing children, tax...
WSAV-TV
Former Savannah officer who shot, killed man arrested for shoplifting in Florida
Former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson, who shot and killed Saudi Lee in Savannah last June, was arrested in Florida for shoplifting over the weekend. Former Savannah officer who shot, killed man arrested …. Former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson, who shot and killed Saudi Lee in Savannah last June,...
WSAV-TV
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in …. A new Georgia law is now...
WSAV-TV
Sununu on possible 2024 run: ‘It’s definitely conversations that we’re having’
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is leaving the door open to a 2024 presidential run, acknowledging that he’s having conversations about a bid for the White House. In an interview with Fox News, Sununu, who won reelection in November, said that he’s been approached about a possible presidential campaign and is discussing the matter. But he also insisted that there’s still plenty of time to make a decision.
