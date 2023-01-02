Read full article on original website
Stanley Thomsen, 92, of Everly
Funeral services for 92-year-old Stanley Thomsen of Everly will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Everly with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Everly is in charge of the arrangements.
Roy Luhman, 88, of Graettinger
Services for 88-year-old Roy Luhman of Graettinger will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Graettinger with burial at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the arrangements.
Louise Woodall, 93, of Sutherland
Services for 93-year-old Louise Woodall of Sutherland will be Saturday, January 7th at 10:30am at the Church of Christ in Sutherland. Visitation will be Friday at 2pm, with the family present from 4-6pm at Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland.
Melvin Cornwell, 83, of Spencer
Funeral services for 83-year-old of Spencer will be Friday, January 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Military services will be conducted by American Legion Glen Pedersen Post #1 and V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159.
Greg Weidauer, 50, of Pomeroy
Funeral services for 50-year-old Greg Weidauer of Pomeroy will be Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy with burial at Evangelical Covenant Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Powers Funeral Home in Pomeroy is in charge of the arrangements.
Bernice Back, 91, of Galesville, WI Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 91-year-old Bernice Back of Galesville, Wisconsin, formerly of Spencer, will be Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial taking place at 1:30 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Hartley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
Kathleen Hardman, 78, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 78-year-old Kathleen Hardman of Milford will be held at a later date. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal
Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
Goodlow Appointed to Role of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A new leader has formally been named to fill a vacancy in the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office. Assistant County Attorney Steve Goodlow was formally appointed to the top spot Tuesday morning after serving in an interim position for the last several weeks. The opening...
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
