Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Anne Heche’s son announces launch of her posthumous book
Anne Heche’s son has announced the launch of her posthumous book. Homer Laffoon also thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support as he shared details of the ‘Call Me Anne’ tome, five months after his actress mum was taken off life support following her fireball car crash.
I slept through labor contractions — then gave birth in a car
This mom could give labor in her sleep. Beccaa Areli slept through her contractions and later gave birth to her daughter in a car on the way to the hospital. She posted about the “craziest experience ever” on TikTok and the 18-second clip has gone viral with almost six million views. The clip features a quick montage of the birth and the events leading up to it. The video shows snaps of Areli’s baby shower, her large baby bump, her new family addition as well as a swarm of paramedics surrounding her as she delivers the baby in her car. In...
Khloe Kardashian: Clip-on bangs changed the shape of my face
Khloe Kardashian says clip-on bangs "changed the shape of my face". The Good American co-founder took to Instagram to show off a series of snaps from her Sorbet magazine shoot and loves how the hair accessory transformed her face. She captioned the post: "Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs...
