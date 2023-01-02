Read full article on original website
1st Muslim woman promoted to major in the Israeli military
An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, is the first Muslim Arab woman know to become a major in the Israeli Army. Ella Waweya, 33, internationally known as “Captain Ella” (even after her promotion), is the Israeli...
WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing after Israel demolishes part of West Bank village
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has demolished homes, water tanks and olive orchards in two Palestinian villages in the southern West Bank where some residents are at risk of imminent expulsion, residents and activists said Wednesday. One of the villages whose structures were demolished on Tuesday is part...
Israel’s hopes for United Arab Emirates tourism fall short
JERUSALEM (AP) — When Israel struck an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to open diplomatic ties in 2020, it brought an electrifying sense of achievement to a country long ostracized in the Middle East. Officials insisted that Israel’s new ties with the UAE, and soon after with Bahrain,...
Israeli ultranationalist minister faces backlash after Jerusalem holy site visit
JERUSALEM (AP) — An ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister on Tuesday visited a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site for the first time since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government took office last week. The visit drew fierce condemnation from across the Muslim world and a strong rebuke from the United States.
Russian military under scrutiny after 89 soldiers were killed in single Ukraine artillery attack
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military’s top brass came under increasing scrutiny Wednesday as more details emerged of how at least 89 Russian soldiers, and possibly many more, were killed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a single building. The scene last weekend in the Russian-held eastern...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
The race to overthrow Putin and take his Kremlin crown has begun, says former Russian loyalist
The battle to replace Putin is raging to the extent that 'even we can notice it', said Igor Strelkov, a former FSB colonel key to Putin's annexation of Crimea and subjugation of the Donetsk region of Ukraine in 2014.
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Putin Nearly Won Ukraine War Before Military Plans Fell Apart: Danish Intel
Vladimir Putin's poor decision-making is to blame for Russian losses, according to Denmark's head of Russia intelligence.
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Only 3 countries have managed to build 5th-generation fighters, but nearly a dozen are already working on 6th-gen jets
It's still not clear what sixth-generation fighter jets will look like or be able to do, but several countries are betting big on them.
China releases video showing PLANAF J-11 intercepting USAF RC-135V and says the Rivet Joint engaged in dangerous maneuvers against its fighter aircraft
The Chinese military has accused the US of engaging in “dangerous maneuvers” and “seriously violating” international law as per a statement released by Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson of the PLA Southern Theater Command. A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force (PLANAF) J-11 fighter...
Prepare for insurgency in Iran when the Ayatollahs fall
On May 8, 1945, President Harry S. Truman confirmed Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender. "We join in offering our thanks to the Providence which has guided and sustained us through the dark days of adversity," he declared. "Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band."
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, may step up drone use
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting. An Associated Press video of...
Russian shelling reported in Ukraine before cease-fire
Russian forces shelled Ukrainian cities Friday in the hours leading up to a unilateral cease-fire that went into effect at noon.
US to build Over the Horizon Radar to surveil the South China Sea
The U.S. Navy recently approved a contract for the construction of reinforced concrete pads and foundations for installing a tactical Over-the-Horizon Radar (OTHR) on the Republic of Palau, the Department of Defense (DoD) said in a press release about awarded contracts. The Republic of Palau is an archipelago of over...
Drones from Ukraine continue to target Russian bomber bases. Russian missile crews are now agitated.
On December 29, the Ukrainian military reportedly sent additional drones carrying explosives to attack a Russian air force installation outside of Moscow. This raid, which was at least the fourth in a month, obviously alarmed Russian air defenses. According to social media rumors, a Russian missile battery shot down a Russian air force Sukhoi Su-27 fighter plane during the commotion that followed the incident.
Ukraine's Winter Offensive Could Decide the War
Winter brings a tipping point for Ukraine, with victory on one side and global peril on the other, writes Elliot Ackerman
The Weapons the US Is Supplying Taiwan
From 6 a.m. local time on Christmas Day until 6 a.m. the following morning, China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 71 warplanes and seven warships on operations near Taiwan. Forty-seven of those crossed an unofficial border in the Taiwan Strait, and “some” entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense zone, according to a report in the South China […]
