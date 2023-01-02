Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
9 Best Low Supply Crypto Coins to Invest in 2023
In the crypto space, there is a strong connection between high demand and low supply. Put simply, cryptocurrencies that have a finite supply and a high growth potential are often viewed as scarce commodities. Therefore, this guide explores the best low supply cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. We have reviewed...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Holders Suffer Massive Losses, Here’s How Many Wallets Are In The Red
MATIC’s price looks to be holding up quite well in the market given current circumstances, but given how much the crypto’s price has fallen from its 2021 all-time high price, the vast majority of its holders are still nursing losses from their investments. 80% Of MATIC Investors Suffer...
NEWSBTC
Top 8 Cryptocurrency Projects For the Future to Buy in 2023
There are more new crypto projects appearing than ever and blockchain technology is now being used for a plethora of games, payment systems, and much more. To stay ahead of the game, investors are looking for projects that represent the future of cryptocurrency. Bearing this in mind, we’ve carefully selected the best cryptocurrency to invest in for the future, and have included our full analysis in this guide.
Stocks have never bottomed before a recession hits, but there's still a chance the market rallies in 2023 despite incoming economic pain, Evercore strategist says
A recession is coming, but the S&P 500 could still rebound by the end of the year, according to one Evercore strategist.
NEWSBTC
Ol’ Reliable Litecoin Up By 7% As LTC Flexes Muscles For 2023
Known to be one of the oldest cryptocurrencies in the world, Litecoin (LTC) has been making headlines as it reported record high transaction numbers. According to the altcoin’s official Twitter account, it has serviced 39 million transactions as of December 29. Add on to this the accompanying news that...
NEWSBTC
7 Best Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of the Next Altcoin Season 2023
Looking for the best altcoins to buy for 2023? The $800 billion crypto sector has recently been rocked by the FTX scandal, so prices are low. Smart investors know to buy low and sell high. And exciting short-term growth opportunities are everywhere. Below we review 7 of the best altcoins...
NEWSBTC
Dash 2 Trade Presale Ends in 3 Days – 3 Reasons the Token Can Go 50X
Dash 2 Trade is heading for the end of its meteoric presale on 6 Jan 2023 (CET), having raised around $12.5M already. The presale will be followed by top-tier exchange listings and key product updates, predicted to book multifold returns for early investors. Only 6% D2T Remaining!. 93.57% of the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Gains Momentum, Why ETH Could Rise To $1,300
Ethereum is moving higher above $1,220 against the US Dollar. ETH could rise further if there is a clear move above the $1,240 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum is attempting a fresh increase above the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,200 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Could Jump 27% To Trade At $1,600, How Is This Possible?
Ethereum is currently following the general crypto market trend at this point and has been posting only slight gains in the last 24 hours. With the bear market in full swing, a large number of cryptocurrencies remain at risk of losing more of their value. However, for Ethereum, there could be a bull trend on the horizon and it has to do with staking on the network.
NEWSBTC
How This 25-Year-Old Traded $2 Billion In Crypto From His Parents’ Home
Per public filings with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, a 25-year-old registered a million-dollar-worth trading company at his parents’ house. According to a report, the company successfully traded over $2 billion in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The trading desk is PO Street Capital, and its founder Darren Nguyen...
NEWSBTC
Currency Expert Explains Why Altcoins Experience More Carnage Than Bitcoin And Ethereum
As the current bear market in crypto continues to deepen, Bitcoin has fallen by 78%, and Ethereum by 82%. Yet elsewhere in the crypto market, many altcoins are down by as much as 96% or more. In a recent video, Elliott Wave International Currency & Crypto Analyst Jason Soni sheds...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Coinbase Inflows Spike, Is This Bearish For BTC?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin inflows to Coinbase have spiked recently, a sign that may turn out to be bearish for the crypto. Bitcoin Exchange Inflows To Coinbase Register High Values. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a total of 20k BTC was transferred to Coinbase...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Plays Catch-Up With Altcoins, Why $28,000 Is A Key Level
The Bitcoin price is finally seeing some profits, but it seems weak compared to other crypto assets. The macroeconomic environment is waking up, shaking things across all asset classes. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $16,800 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours. In the crypto...
NEWSBTC
7 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
Looking for the best ICO crypto? Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) give investors the chance to buy a coin before it lists on an exchange. This is a key opportunity. At this stage, the coin’s growth potential is at its highest. Below we outline seven outstanding opportunities from among the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Key Indicators Suggest Strengthening Case For Upside Break
Bitcoin price is attempting an upside break above $16,800. BTC could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $16,800 and $17,000 levels. Bitcoin is still trading in a major range below the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
9 Next Crypto to Monitor for 2023
Looking for the next big crypto to invest in? 2022 was a tough year for many of the world’s 21,000 cryptos, with the market putting weak crypto to the sword. The stage is now set for a new, stronger breed of cryptos to emerge. Below we review 9 of...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2023-2030 – Why 2023 Will Be a Good Year for Metacade (MCADE) Investors
Investing in cryptocurrency is a great way for savvy investors to make significant returns, especially if they can spot the projects with the highest potential. This article will look at two of the most promising projects: Ripple and Metacade, exploring why investing in one could yield massive returns between 2023 and 2030 and why, despite the Ripple price prediction, Metacade has big potential for investors looking for maximum gains in 2023.
NEWSBTC
Mt. Gox Payout Deadline Postponed Again, Next Bitcoin Price Dump In 2023?
One concern for Bitcoin investors has taken a back seat in recent weeks and months amid macroeconomic headwinds and crypto-intrinsic contagion effects: the release of recovered BTC from Mt Gox. Originally, users of what was once the largest Bitcoin exchange were supposed to file their claims by January 10, 2023. Shortly after that, payouts were to begin, according to an October statement.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Remains In Bullish Zone For A Push To $18K, Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $17,000 resistance. BTC found support near $16,750 and might soon attempt an upside break above $17,000. Bitcoin is showing bullish signs above the $16,600 and $16,750 levels. The price is trading above $16,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
Comments / 0